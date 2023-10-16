The Big Picture Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film had a record-breaking opening weekend, becoming the highest grossing opening for a concert film and the biggest domestic premiere since Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

A24, known for its indie arthouse films, is reportedly looking to acquire more "action and big IP projects," hinting at a shift towards more mainstream movies.

Matthew Vaughn revealed plans for a sequel to The King's Man focused on Hitler's rise, but it's unclear whether it will be a feature film or a series. He also has ambitious plans for a reboot of Kick-Ass.

Welcome back to Collider Dailies!

On today's show, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub begin by giving a run through of this weekend’s box office with the record-breaking opening of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Get all the details from Perri and Steve by watching the episode in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

After presales for The Eras Tour sold out and raked in over $100 million, predictions for Swift’s concert film were projected to bring in upwards of another $125 million. While the career-spanning movie didn’t climb quite that high, it did become the highest grossing opening weekend for a concert film and the biggest domestic premiere since Greta Gerwig’s Barbie at $97 million. Eras was followed by The Exorcist: Believer with $11 million, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie with $7 million, and Saw X $5.7 million and The Creator at $4.3 million. Can it surpass Joker as October's highest opening? In other news, is A24 moving from indie arthouse films to more mainstream movies? According to The Wrap, the company behind the Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once and other hits like Midsommar, Lady Bird, and Uncut Gems, is looking to make financial moves by acquiring more “action and big IP projects.” Does this mean A24 is ditching their auteur-driven stories? What should fans expect going forward?

Finally, our hosts share some exciting news from this year’s New York Comic-Con. During an interview with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, Matthew Vaughn explained the idea behind a sequel to his 2021 prequel film, The King’s Man, starring Ralph Fiennes. This one, titled The Traitor King, he tells Lovitt, will focus on the rise of Hitler to follow the set-up in The King’s Man’s post-credits scene, but whether the sequel will be a feature film or a series is, as of yet, unknown. As for Vaughn’s return to the violent world of Kick-Ass, the idea for the reboot is to reignite the world, and his vision is “like nothing we've seen.” Find out more and get Steve and Perri's thoughts in today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

