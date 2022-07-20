HBO Max is adding both quality and quantity to its slate of movies this August. Screen Rant revealed that the streamer will introduce 28 films from the past decade from acclaimed film company A24 to its lineup at the start of next month. A24 and HBO have been tied at the hip with many of the streamer's biggest shows, and now much more of the company's backlog will have a home with their frequent partner.

The massive slate of films coming to HBO Max features a mix of critical darlings and underrated gems released from 2013 to 2018 that reflect that A24 quality of artistic freedom, and feature plenty of massive stars. Subscribers will be able to see a pair of Oscar-winning films in the Brie Larson-led Room and the Alicia Vikander and Oscar Isaac starrer Ex Machina. The former earned its lead her first and only Oscar to date for the film four years before she first appeared on screens in Captain Marvel. Other films among the new additions include The Spectacular Now, a coming-of-age romance also featuring Larson amidst a star-studded cast of Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley, and Kyle Chandler, the star-studded action-comedy Barely Lethal, and the acclaimed documentary on troubled singer Amy Winehouse, Amy.

A24 has been on the rise for years now, but recent times have been especially kind to the studio with the widely beloved Everything Everywhere All at Once along with Marcel the Shell With Shoes On releasing to general audiences, among others this year. This is coming off of last year's release of the Sundance darling Minari starring Steven Yeun which went on to earn an Oscar. On the television side of things, the company has captivated audiences together with HBO thanks to their Emmy-winning hit show Euphoria, which dropped its second season earlier this year to more widespread praise.

Most recently, HBO and A24 came together for Irma Vep, the miniseries starring Vikander and based on the acclaimed film of the same name by Olivier Assayas, as well as the comedy special Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman. The new selection of films will be the largest to hit HBO Max, and it reaffirms the relationship the two share. Both have been the home of grittier, more subversive content for years, and they're a natural fit to keep working together into the future.

See the full list of A24 movies coming to HBO Max in August below: