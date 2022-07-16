A24 is known for being a studio that distributes a wide variety of independent, challenging and surreal films. The amazing part about the studio is that it allows directors to express their own creative vision which leads to them making all the weird and wonderful stuff we see from the studio.

A lot of A24's films are abnormal and artsy and that's exactly why we love them. They provide the audience with unique ideas and themes that not a lot of other films explore, often being very surreal and sometimes controversial. The endings of these films will leave your heart racing, your body all tensed up and your mind wondering what exactly you just watched.

'Climax' (2018)

Gaspar Noé's Climax is a haunting enough film on its own, following a group of dancers who collectively start suffering from a nightmarish drug trip and their horrid reactions to their negative hallucinations. The film swiftly unravels into becoming a haunting collider scope of sequences, but it's the end that truly solidifies the horrifying inflictions of this drug trip.

The ending of the film showcases the mass extent of anguish each character faced and the extremity of the disaster that unfolded. The film cuts between all the characters and their current situations after enduring this nightmare, whilst also showing a rescue team as they witness the tragic aftermath of the events. The ending is truly haunting and showcases just how despondent the effects of drugs can be.

'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' (2017)

By far the most creepy film from writer/director Yorgos Lanthimos, The Killing of a Sacred Deer tells the story of the relationship between a cardiac surgeon named Steven (Collin Farrell), and a fatherless boy named Martin. (Barry Keoghan) The two are connected based on their experiences of surgical history. However, when Steven introduces the boy to his family they all begin to mysteriously fall ill.

The film slowly reveals that Martin is a dangerous threat to the family as he is the one causing their sickness. The film has elements of the ancient Greek tragedy Iphigenia in Aulis, as Martin is inflicting harm upon the family to directly affect Steven, who is portrayed as this god-like character within the film. The film ends with Steven having to sacrifice one of his family members which he decides at random. It's a truly twisted ending in itself when Steven kills his own son, but it's made more haunting when the film reveals that Martin still dwells around in the remaining family members' lives.

'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse is one of the best psychological horror movies from the past decade, following a pair of lighthouse wickies who slowly begin to lose their sanity tending for a mysterious lighthouse and pondering upon the powers its lantern holds. It's a very atmospheric film that is highly aided by the environment and set design, as well as the traditional dialect and great seamen portrayals from Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson.

The film definitely has thematic elements that relate to the ancient story of Prometheus, as Dafoe's character (Thomas Wake) spends the film trying to protect the light, but in the end, when Pattinson's character (Thomas Howard) finally manages to obtain it, he gets punished for doing so and dies. It's a very interesting way of conveying this story, wrapping up with a truly cruel ending, but even without the mythological symbolism, the ending itself is still very haunting.

'Hereditary' (2018)

Acclaimed horror director Ari Aster began his filmography with his highly impressive debut Hereditary, which is known for being one of the scariest horror movies in recent years, and anyone who has seen it knows exactly why. The film follows a dysfunctional family that is haunted by a demonic presence after the death of their reticent grandmother.

Hereditary goes deep into lore about the story of a demon named 'Paimon.' The ending itself is quite difficult to explain and most definitely requires a re-watch to fully understand. Just know that is very disturbing and consists of some very striking visuals and cult-like imagery.

'Saint Maud' (2019)

Saint Maud tells the story of a young woman named Maud (Morfydd Clark) who is a recent convert to Roman Catholicism. She works as a nurse who finds herself becoming obsessive over a hedonistic dancer (Jennifer Ehle) whilst caring for her. The film consists of a lot of religious symbolism and themes that directly relate to the story happening on screen.

We see our main character covering herself in some sort of flammable liquid before setting herself a light. We see a portal open from the sky while Maud adapts an angelic-like appearance. It is assumed that she is essentially ascending into heaven, but as the flames consume her the film shows us in an extremely brief final shot that barely lasts 2 seconds, that Maud is not actually feeling this euphoric experience that the film suggests. She is rather just burning in agony. It is a truly frightening shot that is so scary due to how swiftly the film cuts to reveal this horrid information.

'Men' (2022)

'Men' is the most recent film from Alex Garland and by far his most divisive, which is most likely due to the fact that this film is intentionally more absurdist and challenging than his previous work and the fact that this is one of the most successfully scary horror films from recent years. The film follows a widowed woman who retreats to a countryside village in an attempt to gain a sense of relaxation after a recent tragedy. This holiday swiftly turns into a dreaded experience as Harper begins being tormented by the town's occupants.

The film showcases the men that tormented Harper repeating a gory and grotesque birthing streak, where one of the monstrous men gives birth to another in all sorts of hideous ways. The main takeaway is that all men are the same in many aspects and do monstrous things, but the visual metaphors go deeper as the birthing sequence explores how the men within these small misogynistic communities will essentially spread their disgusting tendencies along various generations.

'Midsommar' (2019)

Aster is back, as his second film Midsommar is just as haunting as Hereditary. The film follows a dysfunctional couple consisting of Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor); who travel with a group of friends to Sweden to attend a midsummer festival. At first, the location seems like a dreamy holiday, but the group swiftly realizes they are in the grasp of a demented pagan cult.

The end of the film sees Dani after she has experienced a great deal of torment from this cult. She has been through a lot of deranged activities and was even crowned the May Queen at this festival. As May Queen, Dani has to decide on a final sacrifice for the cult's ritual. As Dani is so far gone and intoxicated at this point she chooses her boyfriend as the final sacrifice, this decision is influenced partially because of her wrecked emotional state and the couple's disconnect throughout the film, but also because Dani has essentially been manipulated by the cult to do so. We then watch as Christian and the rest of the sacrifices are placed within a temple and burnt to crisp.

'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Whilst not really being a horror movie, Uncut Gems is still a highly anxiety-inducing film from filmmakers Josh and Bennie Safdie, who are known for making very stressful movies. The film follows a jeweler named Howard (Adam Sandler) who always finds in a series of high-stakes bets due to his gambling addiction.

The ending of the film is so distressing as we watch Howard's reaction to a bet made on a basketball game, if gone wrong could be the end of him. The bet ends up being successful and Howard expresses a moment of triumph and lets the goons that have been after him into the store, knowing that he can pay off his debt. However, the gang leader instantly shoots Howard so abruptly and unexpectedly. It's an ending that absolutely nobody saw coming.

