Sometimes the most interesting aspect of a movie is the fact that it exists, as is the case with the abysmal 2012 film directed by Roman Coppola, A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III. A film as verbose and self-important as its title suggests, it's a far cry from the quality of film that we are used to being associated with either the Coppola family name or A24. Boasting a fantastic cast and a quirky tone that is doubtlessly trying to capture some of the runoff charm and wit from frequent Coppola collaborator Wes Anderson, this movie fails on basically every level as a film or even as a frivolous piece of entertainment. Never have eighty-six measly minutes with so much talent behind and in front of the camera resulted in such a dull, aimless viewing experience.

What Is 'A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III' About?

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III tells the story of the titular protagonist (Charlie Sheen), a highly successful yet lonely graphic designer who struggles to cope with his longtime girlfriend leaving him after she finds a drawer of erotic polaroids of Charles' past lovers. The movie is told in a whimsical fashion where Charles' desires and fears are depicted via dreamlike skits. However, as an audience, we are never really given much insight beyond the surface-level observations that the film makes about Charles and his issues.

The film opens with a clever depiction of his mind which utilizes collage and stop-motion to communicate Charles' obsession with sex, but the analysis just stops there. Despite spending the entire film supposedly 'inside the mind' of Charles Swan III, he is either a particularly shallow character or the film does a poor job of exploring his (supposedly) complex psychology. It doesn't help that the film is extremely rushed for a character study being just under an hour and a half. The barrage of side characters portrayed by familiar favorites such as Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Patricia Arquette, Aubrey Plaza, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead isn't utilized in any meaningful way and could easily have been replaced by anyone as they aren't given anything to do. The movie meanders at a snail's pace, and it feels like it's just waiting for itself to end. The initial conflict just stays stuck at bay until Charles decides at the very end that he wants to accept his girlfriend's desire to leave him and that he himself is going to move on. Charles Swan III fails on these and many other narrative levels, leaving the audience with the feeling that it is perpetually starting. There's no movement, no friction, no conflict, all essential in telling a complete and compelling story.

Why Is 'A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III' a Broken Film?

It's at least clear what A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III is trying to do, making it a bizarre amalgamation of various genres and influences. It attempts to tell a Charlie Kaufman-esque fictionalization of Charlie Sheen's real-life destructive behaviors. Casting him in the lead role is too on-the-nose to ignore, considering that at the time Sheen's antics and abusive behavior were a goldmine for tabloids. The use of offbeat set pieces such as a Western shootout between Charles and all the women he's scorned serves more as a distraction than a successful method for furthering the narrative. The kookiness gets old after a while because it's never funny, and it just reminds the viewer of movies that are more successful in using such a sardonic and zany tone to elevate and stress the absurdity of their subjects, such as The Big Lebowski or Being John Malkovich. The film is forced and artificial in ways that can only be understood by watching it.

However, what makes A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III worth revisiting in the first place is just how big of a failure, both critically and artistically it was and how it has basically gone into utter obscurity. Oftentimes films that were made with so many high-profile names, especially ones that carry so much weight in indie and arthouse films, but resulted in failure were either misunderstood and get their due years later, or become cult classics. Such is the case with films like Starship Troopers or Showgirls, or even The Shining. All were hailed as bad or were seen as disappointments upon release, but were retconned in the case of The Shining as one of the greatest horror films of all time, or appreciated in the case of the other three for how truly misunderstood they were by contemporary audiences and critics. The thing about Charles Swan III is that no one is coming to its defense ten years after its release to point out how it is actually secretly brilliant, or how critics and audiences missed the point.

A24 as a studio has perhaps distributed and/or produced more classics in a variety of genres in the past decade than any other major studio. How did the same studio that is responsible for Hereditary, Under the Silver Lake, The Lighthouse, and which is still going strong with future classics like Beau Is Afraid, produce this movie? To be fair, A24 was a baby company at the time and has had its fair share of clunkers since its inception, though none as disposable as Charles Swan III. Kevin Smith's Tusk is often cited as one of the company's worst titles, though even in the case of that film it has had substantial reappraisal and has arguably become a cult classic in its own right.

At the end of the day we'll never fully grasp or understand how so much potential was wasted with A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III. For a film that started production almost a decade prior to completion, it feels extremely thrown together. There is undeniably a wealth of talent both in front of and behind the camera, produced by the highly-influential independent American Zoetrope and distributed by A24. Yet nothing about the presentation, writing, or performances is remotely memorable. Sometimes the worst sin a film can commit is to be boring, and despite its short runtime, Charles Swan III is exactly that.