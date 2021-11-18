This cookbook is going to make some bloody good meals.

A24 is best known for their long list of visually stunning horror films such as Midsommar and Hereditary, but recently the studio has been pursuing other, more appetizing ventures. Horror Caviar is A24 publishing arm’s first cookbook.

The cookbook features famous food artists, stylists, and chefs as they create inventively creepy recipes and essays inspired by 29 horror films. Notable highlights include Phyllis Ma, an artist known as the ‘Mushroom Queen’ who provides a recipe for Soy Mushroom Aspic inspired by Mantango. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre makes an appearance with an inventive Freekeh Chili by Elijah Funk and Alix Ross. Bread artist Lexie Smith provides an essay about the horror film Audition alongside her recipe for Bone & Pork Dumplings with Black Angel Hair Pasta.

Also featured in Horror Caviar among the essay contributions is Carmen Maria Machado with her essay Horror and the Refrigerator: Nine Theses and Yasmina Price, a writer at Yale’s Department of African American Studies and their Film & Media Studies, who penned the essay Ganja & Hess and The Black Vampire Film.

A24's cookbook covers a variety of horror films such as Midsommar, Rosemary's Baby, The Witch, The Shining, and Trouble Every Day, among many others. Photographer Justin J Wee's stunning food photography accompanies the delectable, horrifying treats. Horror film director Ti West (The Sacrament) provides the forward.

While Horror Caviar is the first cookbook under A24’s growing publishing branch, the company has published books focusing on screenplays and zones featuring only A24 films. Earlier this month, the production company released For Promotional Use Only: A Catalogue of Hollywood Movie Swag and Promo Merch from 1975-2005. The book focused on the aesthetics of cinema and the collection of movie artifacts.

Horror Caviar is available to purchase on A24’s shop website for $65, not including shipping. With a wide range of films featured, every horror fan is bound to find a bloody good treat. Check out the cover art below:

