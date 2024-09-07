Over the years, indie powerhouse A24 has given a breath of fresh air into the movie industry thanks to memorable girlhood classics like Lady Bird and the Oscar-winning flick Everything, Everywhere All At Once. But when A24 isn’t busy making audiences cry, the production house is probably petrifying viewers out of their wits with their critically acclaimed horror flicks. In contrast to the genre’s usual tropes (e.g. over-excessive use of jumpscares), A24’s horror lineup is both introspective and frightening.

On one end of the spectrum, their films touch on topics of family, trauma, and loss, and how a combination of all of them is scarier than any evil spirit lurking in the shadows. On the other hand, A24 isn’t afraid to terrify its viewers by pushing, testing, and challenging the boundaries of the genre, portraying new levels of scare and gore that would make one feel physically uneasy. Without further ado, here’s where you can catch the 10 best A24 horror movies on streaming platforms.

‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 7.0/10

The Killing of a Sacred Deer Steven, a charismatic surgeon, is forced to make an unthinkable sacrifice after his life starts to fall apart, when the behavior of a teenage boy he has taken under his wing turns sinister. Release Date November 3, 2017 Director Yorgos Lanthimos Cast Colin Farrell , Nicole Kidman , Barry Keoghan , Sunny Suljic , Denise Dal Vera Runtime 121 minutes Main Genre Drama

In The Killing of the Sacred Deer, the perfect life of renowned surgeon Dr. Steven Murphy (Colin Farrell) begins to crumble when he befriends Martin Lang (Barry Keoghan), a fatherless teenage boy with sinister intentions. When Steven’s family first welcomes Martin into their home, they feel sorry for the young man and sympathize with him. But an eerie sense of uneasiness lingers beneath his calm facade. Soon, Martin reveals his true agenda, seeking vengeance for his father’s death on Steven’s operating table. As a mysterious and sinister force takes hold, Steven is confronted with an unimaginable choice - sacrifice one of his own to save the rest.

‘High Life’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 5.8/10

High Life A father and his daughter struggle to survive in deep space where they live in isolation. Release Date April 12, 2019 Director Claire Denis Cast Robert Pattinson , Juliette Binoche , Andre Benjamin , Mia Goth , Lars Eidinger , Agata Buzek Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

Viewers are thrown into the chilling depths of deep space in High Life, where Monte (Robert Pattinson) and his young daughter Willow (Jessie Ross) drift in isolation aboard a rundown spacecraft. A former death row inmate, Monte is haunted by the past - once part of a twisted experiment where prisoners were used as human guinea pigs in a bizarre reproductive mission gone wrong. Now, after a freak cosmic storm wipes out the rest of the crew, it’s just Monte and Willow, surviving together as they edge closer to a black hole that defies the very fabric of reality. Despite the darkness, the love for his daughter pulls Monte out of the emotional wasteland he’s been stuck in.

‘Midsommar’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Midsommar A couple travels to Northern Europe to visit a rural hometown's fabled Swedish mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult. Release Date July 3, 2019 Director Ari Aster Cast Florence Pugh , will poulter , William Jackson Harper Jack Reynor , Julia Ragnarsson , Björn Andrésen Runtime 140 minutes Main Genre Horror

Following the traumatic events that plagued her family, Dani (Florence Pugh) reluctantly tags along with her passive-aggressive boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) for a quaint little getaway to a remote Swedish village. Expecting a one-of-a-kind midsummer festival, Dani has small hopes that the cheerfulness of a European summer would lift her spirits. But what she gets instead is a one-way ticket to a pagan nightmare. What starts as a sun-soaked paradise of eternal daylight quickly morphs into a mind-bending trip of bizarre rituals, eerie smiles, and blood-curdling sacrifices. As the villagers’ flower-crowned hospitality takes a dark turn, Dani and the others try to escape, only for them to meet their doom.

‘It Comes at Night’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.2/10

It Comes at Night

Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, a man has established a tenuous domestic order with his wife and son. Then a desperate young family arrives seeking refuge. Release Date June 9, 2017 Director Trey Edward Shults Cast Joel Edgerton , Riley Keough , Christopher Abbott , Carmen Ejogo , Kelvin Harrison , Griffin Robert Faulkner Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Horror

A post-apocalyptic world turns into a living nightmare as fear, paranoia, and mistrust consume a family in It Comes at Night. Paul (Joel Edgerton), his wife Sarah (Carmen Ejogo), and their teenage son Travis (Kelvis Harrison, Jr.) seek safety in an isolated home after a mysterious plague devastates humanity. When a desperate couple (Christopher Abbott and Riley Keough) and their young child arrive seeking refuge, tensions rise. Despite attempts to establish trust, the mounting dread of the outside world begins to pale in comparison to the terror within. Their home’s fragile sense of security becomes even more brittle, ready to break underneath the looming threat of the unknown.

‘The Lighthouse’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.4/10

The Lighthouse Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. Release Date October 18, 2019 Director Robert Eggers Cast Willem Dafoe , Robert Pattinson , Valeriia Karaman Runtime 110 minutes

The Lighthouse chronicles the downward spiral experienced by two estranged lighthouse keepers residing on a remote New England island in the 1890s. Former lumberjack Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson), and the unkempt lighthouse keeper, Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe), are left to their own devices and each other with no one else to rely on. The next four weeks see their eventual descent into madness, a result of enduring back-breaking work, feral hunger, and alcohol-induced visions. With each man keeping to themselves and bottling up their resentment, and surrounded by the depressive loom of sheer insanity and agony, it was only a matter of time until the two lashed out on each other.

‘The Witch’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 7.0/10

The Witch A family in 1630s New England is torn apart by the forces of witchcraft, black magic and possession. Release Date January 27, 2015 Director Robert Eggers Cast Anya Taylor-Joy , Ralph Ineson , Kate Dickie , Harvey Scrimshaw , Ellie Grainger , Lucas Dawson Runtime 92 mins Main Genre Horror

Set in 1630s New England, The Witch is a chilling portrait of a family cursed by the evil forces of witchcraft, black magic, and possession. Patriarch and English-farmed William (Ralph Ineson) begins a new life on a remote plot in a mysterious forest following his banishment by the church. Together with his wife and their five children, the Puritan family makes do with what they have and eventually builds a farmhouse to live in. Little do they realize that evil spirits lurk in the wilderness they now call their home. Not long after residing in their newfound residence, the family starts to notice a couple of anomalies. Their crops are dead, animals become violent, but most worrying of all, their teenage daughter Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy) is seemingly possessed by a demon. As the God-fearing family’s faith starts to shake, their love becomes tested as they are haunted by the treacherous forces ready to tear them apart.

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Bodies Bodies Bodies When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. Release Date August 5, 2022 Cast Pete Davidson , Lee Pace , Amandla Stenberg , Maria Bakalova , Rachel Sennott Runtime 95 minutes Main Genre Horror

Bodies Bodies Bodies is literally a hurricane of drugs - a lethal combination of murder, mayhem, and messy relationships. A wild night of booze, cocaine, and dirty dancing at a swanky mansion spirals into chaos when a group of rich, self-absorbed, 20-somethings decide to play a murder mystery game - only to find out that one of them actually got brutally murdered. Under the impression that a real killer is hiding among them, Bee (Maria Bakalova), the nervous outsider, has no choice but to go against her girlfriend’s group of nasty, lying friends. Everyone’s true colors start to show, and the claws come out. As everyone’s egos clash with each other, the group turns on each other in a fast-paced spiral of paranoia and backstabbing. A satirical commentary on Gen Z, social media, and the digital age, this whodunnit is as chaotic as it is relevant.

‘Pearl’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Pearl In 1918, a young woman on the brink of madness pursues stardom in a desperate attempt to escape the drudgery, isolation, and lovelessness of life on her parents' farm. Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , David Corenswet , Tandi Wright , Matthew Sunderland Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Horror

Decades before the events of X, there once lived an aspiring actress from rural America who simply wanted to be famous - at any bloody cost. It’s 1918 in Pearl. Born and raised on an isolated farm on the outskirts of Texas, a young woman named Pearl (Mia Goth) hates her life. Under the eyeful watch of her strict, devout German mother, Pearl’s life is confined to taking care of her sick father, who at this point could die at any time soon. Secretly, Pearl dreams of getting out of Texas and becoming a superstar, an obsession she developed thanks to her love of dancing and films. Upon learning that an audition would be held nearby, Pearl pulls out all the stops to give her best. But when Pearl is told that she doesn’t have it takes, the romanticism of Hollywood fades and is replaced by chronic frustration and murderous intentions.

‘Saint Maud’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Saint Maud A pious nurse becomes dangerously obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient. Release Date September 19, 2019 Director Rose Glass Cast Morfydd Clark , Jennifer Ehle , Lily Knight , Lily Frazer , Rosie Sansom Runtime 84 minutes Main Genre Horror

A twisted take on the concept of faith and belief, Saint Maud follows Maud (Morfydd Clark), a newly devout hospice nurse, who is obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient. Following an unusual traumatic event, Maud decides to repent and devote the rest of her life to the path of Christianity. However, even the most righteous of intentions isn’t able to cover up the sins of her past. Maud is later assigned to provide hospice care to the cancer-stricken Amanda Köhl (Jennifer Ehle), a former dancer and choreographer whose beliefs are way far off from Maud’s religious convictions. Under the belief that Amanda is doomed to eternal damnation when she passes away, Maud does everything in her power to not only save Amanda’s body but also her soul - whatever it takes.

‘Talk to Me’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Talk to Me 7 10 When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Release Date July 28, 2023 Director Danny Philippou , Michael Philippou Cast Sophie Wilde , Joe Bird , Alexandra Jensen , Otis Dhanji Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Horror

A quirky little party trick goes absolutely wrong when a bunch of teens accidentally summon a murderous spirit from the comfort of their living room. Talk to Me introduces a group of friends who discover a supposed cool way to conjure up spirits using a mysteriously severed and embalmed hand. While some are spooked and others skeptical, everyone can’t help but give it a shot. What was supposed to be a fun little activity becomes a portal to hell: the teens unintentionally open up the unseen world and let dark spirits creep into their dimension. Soon enough, everyone was getting possessed one by one. With occult demons now occupying every corner of their house party, it’s up to them to right their wrongs and force the undead back to where they initially belonged.

