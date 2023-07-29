The Big Picture A24 played a key role in the mid-2010s horror revolution by releasing The VVitch, which redefined audience expectations for mainstream horror with its grim tone and grounded scares.

The success of The VVitch emboldened A24 to become more committed to the horror genre, releasing self-financed, micro-budget horror movies and acquiring scary features from around the world.

The release plans for The VVitch almost derailed the A24 horror revolution, as the original plan was to distribute the film through DirecTV's PVOD services, but A24 took a risk and released it in theaters instead, leading to its success and shaping the future of the studio.

The mid-2010s horror revolution wasn’t entirely due to indie studio A24, but this outfit certainly played a key part in giving this genre some of its mojo back. Following The Conjuring becoming a mainstream horror hit in 2013 and It Follows crossing over into the mainstream as a must-see scary feature in 2015, A24 launched The VVitch in over 2,000 theaters in February 2016. In 2014, the biggest horror movie at the domestic box office was the conventional prequel Annabelle while one of 2015’s most lucrative scary titles was a Poltergeist remake. In this landscape, The VVitch registered with general moviegoers like a shot out of the dark. Its grim tone, unorthodox visual elements like that Academy aspect ratio, and the emphasis on more grounded, R-rated scares, all coalesced into a feature that redefined audience expectations for what mainstream horror could look like.

Shockingly, The VVitch also became a tidy moneymaker, which emboldened A24 to become more committed to the horror genre. Previously, A24’s slate had looked pretty standard compared to other American indie movie studios. In the years that followed, though, A24 began releasing self-financed microbudget horror movies like It Comes at Night and Hereditary, while the studio also acquired scary features from around the world like Saint Maud and Talk to Me (which is in theaters now). The critical and financial success experienced by many of these features has turned A24 into a powerhouse figure in the modern horror scene…which makes it strange to remember that this entire movement almost never happened. There were once drastically different release plans for The VVitch that would’ve snuffed out the A24 horror revolution before it even began.

What Were A24’s Early Dealings with DirecTV?

In September 2013, just seven months after the studio released its first feature, A24 announced a major deal with DirecTV Cinema. DirecTV Cinema would now be providing certain movies exclusive to its premium-video-on-demand services, with these titles eventually getting a theatrical run courtesy of A24. This release strategy was part of a phenomenon in the early 2010s of indie studios exploring the world of PVOD in an attempt to get back the profits lost from the shrinking theatrical marketplace. The Weinstein Company launched RADIUS-TWC in this era as a distribution arm that brought artsy films to audiences early through PVOD while Magnolia Pictures released most of its titles first on PVOD services.

In hindsight, these companies were dead-on with where the future of entertainment was going but wildly off on how that future would be consumed. It’s true that many moviegoers would soon be much more comfortable watching artsier films on the comfort of their couch, but not through the world of PVOD services. A24’s DirecTV deal was announced two years before Netflix would release its first original movie, though this company and other outlets like Prime Video had been streaming feature films for years now. People preferred the convenience of getting many different movies to choose from for one monthly price rather than paying a substantial sum immediately for just one feature. Studios keep trying to make PVOD work as a viable way to release movies, but it's never proven popular enough to sustain even indie cinema.

The fact that this method of releasing movies, even for arthouse titles, wasn’t quite what audiences wanted is reflected in how few, if any, motion pictures from the early 2010s made record-shattering sums of cash on PVOD. On the contrary, most arthouse studios withdrew from deals with PVOD services by the end of the decade, As far as anyone is aware, the last motion picture A24 released through DirecTV Cinema was the long-forgotten indie drama Low Tide in October 2019. However, back in 2013, the startup company A24 needed cash, and collaborating with a big entity like DirecTV sounded like an inspired way to get some easy money. The two outfits began working on releasing a slew of movies…which once included The VVitch.

‘The VVitch’ Went to Theaters and Changed the Game for A24

Just three days before The VVitch was set to premiere at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival, A24 and DirecTV scooped up distribution rights to the hot indie horror title. Initially, it seemed like an unsurprising maneuver given that the title was devoid of any movie stars and A24 had minimal experience promoting horror films theatrically. In another timeline, it’s easy to imagine The VVitch getting sent to DirecTV’s PVOD services, running in a handful of theaters under the radar, and then largely vanishing into the night. This big filmmaking swing by director Robert Eggers would’ve undoubtedly been lost in the pop culture shuffle as just another indie horror tile on PVOD.

However, a funny thing happened in the year between The VVitch’s Sundance debut and its mainstream theatrical release. Suddenly, A24 opted to take a chance on this little movie and usher it into just over 2,000 theaters right away. This was a significant move in many respects, including the fact that A24 had only previously launched one movie (Tusk) into wide release at that time. It was reasonable to question whether or not A24 was biting off more than it could chew with this release strategy. However, A24 decided to take a risk by launching a scary feature with no movie stars in theaters. The DirecTV PVOD release plans were abandoned. The VVitch went to theaters first and managed to bring in over $20 million in North America alone.

Without 'The VVitch,' The Horror Genre Would Be Very Different Today

With The VVitch turning into a big hit, the future of A24 changed dramatically. Suddenly, the studio saw a future where it could corner the market on artsy horror cinema. Meanwhile, the success it experienced launched The VVitch into over 2,000 theaters and emboldened the studio to debut future movies in wide release. 2016 was a groundbreaking year for this mini-studio, with this 12-month stretch of A24’s history also containing Best Picture winner Moonlight (the studio’s first in-house production). The VVitch certainly exacerbated the momentousness of 2016 for this arthouse label.

Since the days of The VVitch, A24 has not only released horror films but it’s managed to make other risky scary films into even bigger box office hits, like Hereditary. The scary cinema of A24 has even influenced the broader Hollywood landscape, as seen by how the trailer for the 2019 Paramount Pictures movie Pet Sematary was modeled after the marketing materials for Hereditary. Meanwhile, other indie studios like NEON have tried to replicate the box office might of A24's most lucrative horror movies with titles like Infinity Pool and It Lives Inside. It's hard to imagine such challenging auteur-driven works getting theatrical wide releases even a decade ago, but in a post-VVitch world, anything is possible. It’s incredible to absorb just how influential this indie studio’s crop of unorthodox horror films are… but it’s equally incredible to consider how close this trend was to never happening. If that original DirecTV release plan for The VVitch had been enacted, the horror landscape of the late 2010s and early 2020s would look very different.