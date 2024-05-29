The Big Picture A24 announces 3 new movies for IMAX screens this summer: Midsommar, Oasis: Supersonic, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The movies will premiere in IMAX theaters nationwide starting in June.

Previous IMAX releases by A24 include Hereditary, Ex Machina, and Uncut Gems.

In an exclusive to Collider announcement, A24 has revealed the next three movies in line for the studio’s IMAX roll out, and we’re happy to report that there’s something for everyone coming to more than 300 IMAX screens nationwide over the next three months. This summer, audiences will have the opportunity to see Ari Aster’s horror masterpiece Midsommar (The Director’s Cut) on June 20, enjoy a concert from inside the cinema, and learn more about the band behind hits like “Wonderwall” in Mat Whitecross’ Oasis: Supersonic on July 16, and hop across different realities while bending through time in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once on August 28.

Midsommar is the second film in Aster’s repertoire to enter into IMAX theaters through A24’s re-release program, as the helmer’s other trauma-centered production, Hereditary, terrified audiences on a larger scale than ever back in April. Midsommar served as Aster’s second dip into feature-length filmmaking and centered on Florence Pugh’s Dani as she, her boyfriend (Jack Reynor), and several of his friends take a trip back home with their Swedish friend. Upon arrival, things about the small village don’t add up and it quickly becomes clear that they’ve stumbled into a cult situation. In typical Aster fashion, things only begin to get stranger from here, with themes of trauma and toxic masculinity at the forefront of the movie.

Giving fans an all-access pass to the behind-the-scenes rise of Oasis, Oasis: Supersonic focuses on the band’s early years, on their launch toward success and the limelight that would eventually tear them apart. Featuring never-before-seen footage including interviews with Noel and Liam Gallagher, this is as close as you’ll get to the band’s heyday 30 years later. Finally, the action of the seven-time Academy Award-winning movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once rounds out A24’s IMAX summer. The movie centers around Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn, a hard-working Chinese American who’s doing her best to keep her laundromat afloat during tax season. But, when an entity from another multiverse threatens the existence of all other universes, Evelyn reluctantly steps up to the task at hand.

A24’s Previous Set Of IMAX Releases

This will be the second time that IMAX is rolling out the red carpet for a select few of the beloved studio’s most popular titles. Along with Hereditary, spring saw movies including Alex Garland’s Ex Machina and Josh and Benny Safdie’s thriller, Uncut Gems receive the gargantuan screen and sound treatment.

You can now find tickets and plan your trip to the movies to catch one of these A24 classics on the IMAX screen for one day only.

