The Big Picture A24 and IMAX are teaming up for a monthly screening series across 300 locations, starting with Ex Machina on March 27.

Ex Machina will also give fans a sneak peek of Civil War, an upcoming film by Alex Garland depicting a second American Civil War.

Future IMAX screenings will include Hereditary on April 24 and Uncut Gems on May 22, with more films to be announced.

A24 has become perhaps the most successful indie studio in Hollywood, but its films have seldom been released in IMAX — until now. A24 is partnering with IMAX on a new monthly screening series that will bring its most popular films to the large-screen format for the first time. The screenings will be held across 300 IMAX locations in the United States throughout the next year, in addition to some international screens.

The screening series will begin on March 27 with the IMAX debut of Ex Machina, the 2014 Alex Garland-directed sci-fi thriller starring Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac, and Domhnall Gleeson. The film follows a programmer (Gleeson) who becomes entangled in a dark secret surrounding a high-tech humanlike robot (Vikander). The film generated critical acclaim and helped put A24 on the map as a legitimate distribution company. Fans of Garland's films will be treated to something extra, as the Ex Machina screening will also include a sneak peek of Civil War, Garland's upcoming film depicting a hypothetical second American Civil War. That film stars Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Nick Offerman, and more, and is set to be released by A24 on April 12. The full film will also receive an IMAX run upon its release.

The next film in the IMAX screening series will happen on April 24 with Hereditary, Ari Aster's 2018 horror film starring Alex Wolff and Toni Collette. The film has since been named one of the greatest horror flicks of the 2010s and was A24's highest-grossing box office hit for four years. After that, the next IMAX screening will take place on May 22 and feature Uncut Gems, the 2019 crime thriller starring Adam Sandler. Directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, the film depicted Sandler as a diamond merchant who finds himself in trouble after accruing massive debts due to his gambling addiction. Additional dates and films for A24's IMAX series have yet to be announced.

IMAX Has Worked With A24 Before

Though A24 has rarely had its films play in IMAX, this won't be the first time that its films end up on the massive screen. The studio's 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once, which earned the Academy Award for Best Picture, received a one-night IMAX release due to its immense popularity. This release eventually expanded to a one-week run.

IMAX has also held specific events for some of A24's films, including Beau is Afraid and The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latter of which A24 released with Apple. It remains unclear which A24 films will follow the already-announced trio, but the studio has a library of more than 140 projects for IMAX to choose from. Stay tuned to Collider for more information on the screenings and don't miss Civil War when it premieres on April 12.