With the modern era of social media and the internet allowing for more filmmaking opportunities than ever before, independent film feels more approachable and widely appreciated. One of the biggest names leading the charge in terms of independent film notoriety is A24, which has lent its hand in producing and distributing countless modern-day indie classics, including Everything Everywhere All at Once and Moonlight. Many of these films are widely beloved and have stuck in the memories of film fans, not only because of their memorable plots but also because of their instantly iconic trailers.

Making a memorable and eye-catching trailer is a completely different world from the actual film itself. It's a great skill to show exactly why a film is worth seeing and get people excited without giving the plot away. Sometimes, a trailer can prove to be so memorable and mesmerizing that it sticks with people well after the film has already been released, with the fast-paced editing and striking style leaving a deeply resonating impact. As it turns out, A24 has some of the best movie trailers in recent memory, capturing the essence of their projects while remaining distant and enticing.

10 'Beau is Afraid' (2023)

Directed by Ari Aster

The third feature film from acclaimed director Ari Aster, Beau is Afraid combined the director's signature flair of psychological and symbolic horror with a twist of hilarious dark comedy, a mixture greatly felt in the film's trailer. The film follows the titular neurotic Beau (Joaquin Phoenix), who can't go a single day without struggling with his crippling anxiety. However, when he suddenly hears news of his mother's death, Beau must embark on an expansive journey back home.

Beau is Afraid is equal parts terrifying and hilarious, employing a manic and chaotic energy that doesn't let up for its entire 3-hour runtime. The trailer successfully replicated it, albeit showing only bits and hints as to the wild and beautiful ride that Beau embarks on. The usage of Supertramp's "Goodbye Stranger" further adds to the energy, getting audiences entranced and intrigued by what mysteries and twists the film has in store.

9 'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On' (2021)

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp

While A24 as a studio is more commonly recognized for its hard-hitting dramas and experimental horror films, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On shows a gentler and more heartwarming side of the distributor. The film follows amateur documentarian Dean as he begins delving into the life of Marcel, a small one-inch-tall shell living in an Airbnb home with his grandmother, Connie. Dean decides to help Marcel find his large extended family that he and his grandmother were separated from, going beyond the confines of the home and exploring the vast open world.

Just from the trailer alone, it's easy to pick up on the cozy vibes and feel-good energy that Marcel the Shell with Shoes On places into the world. Both the film and the trailer have this quirky, hyper-positive outlook on life, that no matter how small one may be, their hopes and dreams can still be as massive as anyone else's. The trailer's usage of "Take Me Home" by Phil Collins further amplifies these thematic elements and immediately helps connect audiences with the adorable one-inch shell.

8 'X' (2022)

Directed by Ti West

With so many different horror films from A24, the trailers have to do a great job of setting themselves apart, not just from other horror films but from the studio's friendly fire. A distinctive sense of individuality made the X trailer such a standout experience, with the film's focus on style and imbued '70s energy coming across in full force. The film is the first in Ti West's modern horror trilogy and follows a ragtag group of young filmmakers making an adult film in rural Texas before the elderly hosts of their shooting location attempt to murder them.

X's trailer does a great job of setting up its classic slasher plot while not revealing too much about its underlying secrets and kills, keeping the experience filled with scares and excitement. While many other horror trailers provide an aura of high tension and fear, X leans much more into the inherent excitement and debauchery of an erotic horror experience, playing out like an old exploration film. It also has a perfect closing line, with a policeman saying, "One goddamn f***d up horror picture," the perfect way to end the trailer.

7 'Civil War' (2024)

Directed by Alex Garland

One of the most expensive and high-effort films that A24 has released so far is Civil War, and the trailer goes to great lengths to show off the budget and large-scale storytelling. The film takes place in a terrifying alternate future where America has entered another Civil War, with bloodshed and destruction laying waste to the countryside as warfare rages on. As the war seems to be coming to its final chapter, a group of war journalists travel to Washington, DC, to get an exclusive interview with the president.

Action thrillers are rarely tackled by A24, yet the trailer for Civil War doesn't let up in its exhilarating yet terrifying wartime visuals and depiction of battle. Especially in a time when people are more and more divided than ever before, the film's very concept and energy strike a powerful chord with audiences. The Civil War trailer is a thunderous reminder of the true dangers of combat. Line readings like Jesse Plemons saying, "What kind of American are you," still leave an undeniable impact, elevating the film as a must-watch experience.

6 'Hot Summer Nights' (2017)

Directed by Elijah Bynum

While trailers are usually treated as just the appetizer and sneak preview of all the excitement and greatness to come, some do such a great job that they overshadow the film itself. Hot Summer Nights' trailer was so electrifying and thrilling that there was simply no way for the film to live up to the same level of high-quality crime comedy style. The film follows sheltered teenager Daniel Middleton, who has the ultimate summer as he learns to get rich by selling pot to gangsters.

While Hot Summer Nights is only now remembered as the often-forgotten film from early in Chalamet's career, the trailer makes it feel as if it would be the defining coming-of-age film of the 2010s. It has an infectious energy of passion, young love, and increasingly high-stakes crime, finding a way to effectively balance various tonal shifts and excitement as the film slowly reveals its true intentions. Hot Summer Nights may be forgotten nowadays, but the trailer made a massive splash upon release and remains the most-viewed trailer on A24's YouTube channel.

5 'The Witch' (2015)

Directed by Robert Eggers

Long before other films would further cement A24's status as a juggernaut in the independent horror scene, The Witch helped put the studio on the map as a dominating force in horror, with the striking trailer playing a major part. The film follows a lonesome family who relocates to a remote plot of land away from the village during the 1630s. The adjustment to their new lives takes a strange turn once numerous mysterious, paranormal occurrences turn them all against one another.

While it certainly plays into some of the trends and conventions of horror trailers during the early 2010s, The Witch's trailer tells the story with pinpoint precision and precise timing. It knows exactly how to deeply unnerve the audience while also keeping them at the edge of their seat and intrigued. The use of the harrowing and striking score, as well as the unsettling dialogue, further adds to these elements, setting up The Witch as a quintessential horror experience.

4 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie

Uncut Gems is a deeply entrancing and anxiety-inducing cinematic experience, so it would only make sense that the film's exceptional trailer would tap into this similar style of heightened high-octane energy. The film follows charismatic New York jeweler Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), who seemingly always has himself deep into various bets and gambles while trying to earn the next big score. Soon, he is wrapped up in a wild and dangerous bet that could end up setting him up forever, yet all the lies, deception, and dangerous balancing required prove to drive him to the brink of madness.

Uncut Gems's trailer does an exceptional job of getting you wrapped up in its chaotic, high-stakes underground world while only showing enough bits and pieces to cement its deadly serious stakes. The trailer also highlights the biggest positives of the film, such as the exceptional lead performance by Sandler, the colorful and vibrant New York visuals, and the film's ever-building tension that feels like a rush of adrenaline.

3 'Hereditary' (2018)

Directed by Ari Aster

When people think of horror movies released by A24, Hereditary usually comes to mind, thanks not just to the exceptional quality of the film but also to the undeniable impact the trailer had. The film follows a dysfunctional family as they attempt to deal with a wave of sadness following the death of their grandmother. Soon, several deadly and terrifying secrets find themselves bubbling to the surface as the entire family's safety is threatened by the actions of the deceased woman.

The sign of a great horror trailer is much more than its ability to scare and frighten an audience; instead, its ability to intrigue an audience to where they simply need to know the answers and payoff to the issuing terror. While Hereditary's trailer does a great job of setting up the basis for its premise, it also provides just enough of a sneak peek at what the film has to offer, amplifying its sinister undertones and inviting audiences to join in the horrors.

2 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan

One of the biggest successes and most iconic films of A24's entire filmography, Everything Everywhere All at Once is largely defined by its excess creativity and limitless possibilities, two aspects directly showcased in the trailer. The film follows Chinese immigrant Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), who, on an already stressful day of dealing with a tax audit, finds herself as the core central figure in an ongoing battle across the multiverse. Evelyn is soon taught how to tap into versions of herself from parallel universes, using their skills and abilities to defeat enemies and hopefully save the multiverse.

All the wild creativity and manic energy of Everything Everywhere All at Once is present within the trailer, which only scratches the surface of the film's limitless content and imagination. For what is already an abstract plot to get a handle on, the trailer does a great job of succinctly explaining what you need to know before showing you colorful action and mesmerizing visuals. Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the best maximalist movies ever made, and the trailer effortlessly captures its essence, getting audiences immediately hooked.

1 'The Iron Claw' (2023)

Directed by Sean Durkin

Music plays a major factor when it comes to modern-day trailers. Finding the perfect, often recognizable song that not only resonates with viewers but also perfectly fits with the themes and story is no easy task. Music can make all the difference in elevating an already great trailer into one of the best of all time and plays just a key part in making The Iron Claw's trailer so striking and instantly memorable. The film follows the unbelievable true story of the Von Erich brothers, during their rise to fame in the world of professional wrestling, to the constant heartbreak and tragedies faced by the seemingly cursed family.

The Iron Claw's trailer masterfully transports the viewer back to the 1980s, with every aspect, from the visuals to the music choice to the pacing, adding to this feeling of reminiscence. While many other trailers only use a singular song to establish their themes and pacing, The Iron Claw makes exceptional use of two equally iconic songs, "Don't Fear the Reaper" by Blue Oyster Cult and "Tom Sawyer" by Rush, to set up its heartbreaking and powerful story. Just like the film itself, the trailer uses this music to set apart the two aspects and arcs of the story, both the glorious and loving early days and the painful and tear-jerking inevitability of tragedy.

