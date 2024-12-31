A24 has been punching above its weight since it got started in 2012, producing a string of thought-provoking, genre-defying gems. It quickly earned an unusual level of renown for a movie studio, with its name becoming shorthand for a particular aesthetic and kind of fresh, dramatic storytelling. This year was no different, with the company putting out impressive projects across a host of genres, from horror and historical epics to relationship dramas and drama/thriller hybrids that are almost uncategorizable.

With this in mind, this list runs down A24's strongest films of the year, from Babygirl to The Brutalist. If anything, A24's 2024 slate of movies is more ambitious than ever, featuring provocative subject matter, grand stories, and more than a few star-studded casts. The studio even had something of a box office breakthrough, with bonafide hits like Civil War representing a true step forward for its commercial status. A24's top movies are sure to include many juicy tales for fans to sink their teeth into.

10 'Janet Planet' (2024)

Directed by Annie Baker

“I’ve always had this knowledge that I could make any man fall in love with me if I really tried. I think it’s ruined my life.” Janet Planet is a coming-of-age drama that centers on mother and daughter Janet (Julianne Nicholson) and 11-year-old Lacy (Zoe Ziegler). It’s a subtle and introspective affair held together by smart writing and strong performances. It marks the feature debut of writer-director Annie Baker, who won the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for her play The Flick.

Like that work, Janet Planet is composed of everyday, seemingly mundane interactions and hushed conversations, but which take on greater weight. The film is not perfect, of course, and some viewers may find it a little too quiet and slow-paced, but the right kind of audience will appreciate its restrained approach; its attention to detail is particularly impressive. At the very least, Janet Planet is a great showcase for the ever-underrated Nicholson, who does a lot of heavy lifting here, as she did in last year's Dream Scenario opposite Nicolas Cage.

9 'Problemista' (2024)

Directed by Julio Torres

You won't get anything in life if you're hoping for answers from an entity." Problemista follows the life of Alejandro (Julio Torres, who also writes and directs), an aspiring creative from El Salvador, trying to make it in New York City. He dreams of working as a toy maker for Hasbro, the company that owns Transformers and Magic: the Gathering. The always-great Tilda Swinton co-stars as Alejandro's eccentric, abrasive employer.

Problemista is a strange movie, to be sure, with a surreal outlook that matches the protagonist's creativity and unique perspective. This approach extends from the writing and performances to Isabella Rossellini's entertaining narration. Swinton is, unsurprisingly, the standout, making her character larger-than-life in the best way. Alongside the quirky humor is a smart study of Alejandro's immigrant experience. The hyper-stylized vibe is a bit much at times, but Problemista is undeniably bold and original.

8 'Tuesday' (2024)

Directed by Daina O. Pusić

"There is no God. Not in any human way. But there is an afterlife. The echo you leave, the legacy, your memory." Julia Louis-Dreyfus turns in a strong, intense performance in this fantastical drama as Zora, a mother who, with her wheelchair-using teenage daughter, Tuesday (Lola Petticrew), must confront Death, who appears in the form of a talking bird. In the process, they inadvertently prevent Death from functioning, so people and animals around the world stop dying. Naturally, there are pretty major consequences.

Again, this movie may be a little out of the box for some, but it's certainly intriguing. Louis-Dreyfus's performance here is a far cry from Veep, that's for sure. She's terrific, doing a lot to elevate the material and keep things from veering into self-parody; her conversations with Death are particularly engaging. Ultimately, Tuesday is a unique meditation on morality and the afterlife (or lack thereof), conveyed through an abundance of visual flair and assured shot composition.

7 'MaXXXine' (2024)

Directed by Ti West