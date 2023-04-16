A24 is one of the most popular entertainment companies working today. Having provided viewers with dozens of incredible movies, the independent film producer and distributor has caught many's attention over time, including critics'. Just this year, at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, their groundbreaking Best Picture production Everything Everywhere All at Once officially became the most-awarded film of all time.

Still, while worldwide cinephiles agree that the company is consistently introducing new, exciting projects to its audience, there are a couple of overlooked movies — from High Lifeto The Humans —that, interestingly enough, do not appeal as much to the general audiences as they do to critics on Rotten Tomatoes, featuring a sparse difference in score.

10 'High Life' (2018)

Image via A24

Critics: 82% Audience: 43%

Starring Robert Pattinson, this intriguing sci-fi adventure by Claire Denis takes place in the future and beyond the solar system,centering around a group of criminals who are subjects of a human reproduction experiment. When Pattinson's character is fathered against his will, he attempts (but struggles) to survive with his daughter in deep space isolation.

While many viewers find High Life's slow pace unbearable and its storyline dull (with tons of explicit, graphic content surrounding violence, blood, and other fluids), critics consider Denis' film to be a very challenging and arresting human study. With taboos and parenthood at its center, the 2018 feature isn't to everyone's liking.

9 'Under the Skin' (2013)

Image via A24

Critics: 84% Audience: 55%

Another film that divides audiences is Jonathan Glazer's Under the Skin, an enthralling sci-fi thriller revolving around a mysterious alien in human form (Scarlett Johansson) who drives around the roadside during the evening hours of Scotland and lures prey (men) into a transcendent dimension.

On top of beautiful cinematography and a mind-bending narrative, A24's somewhat disturbing sci-fi flick also serves as a social commentary on xenophobia and toxic masculinity. Despite being far from a box-office success, Under the Skin is quite beloved by critics, who find it a haunting and mesmerizing feature.

8 'The Green Knight' (2021)

Image via A24

Critics: 89% Audience: 50%

With DevPatel in the lead role, David Lowery's take on the beloved classic tale "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight" follows King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew as he embarks on a challenging journey to confront a gigantic green-skinned beast that puts men to test.

Although regarded as a very disappointing feature to general audiences, the A24 fantasy drama, The Green Knight, is considered one of the best Lowery movies by critics, making for a beautifully shot, spellbinding, and compelling film that seamlessly brings an Arthurian legend to life while shining a light on ambition, fame, and reputation.

7 'It Comes At Night' (2017)

Image via A24

Critics: 88% Audience: 44%

Trey Edward Shults' gripping horror movie stars Joel Edgerton as the main protagonist and centers around two families who, amid a mysterious apocalypse that threatens the world, are forced to share an isolated cabin in the woods to keep the disastrous events from unfolding.

Sending out messages on masculinity and violence, It Comes at Night — a letdown to general audiences and an intriguing thriller to critics — is undoubtedly an unconventional horror film that offers viewers a thought-provoking premise filled with palpable tension in addition to a well-crafted score.

6 'The Souvenir' (2019)

Image via A24

Audience: 89% Audience: 36%

Set in the early 1980s, this divisive slow-paced 2019 coming-of-age drama by Joanna Hogg and starring Honor Swinton Byrne depicts the complicated love affair between a young, privileged film student who lives in London and a questionable older man (TomBurke) who works in the government.

The Souvenir is, guaranteed, not everybody's cup of tea. But while many members of the audience find the beautifully shot souvenir dull and pretentious, critics describe the film as an impactful watch with great performances, reflecting on the past memories kept alive in the present that make one who they are.

5 'In Fabric' (2018)

Image A24

Critics: 91% Audience: 52%

With a department store's hectic winter sales season as a backdrop, the main star in this distinctive 2018 horror comedy is a haunted dress that is passed from person to person, tormenting each one of its owners with devastating outcomes.

Peter Strickland's In Fabric is very different from your average ghost story, and part of what makes it good is its undeniably sharp social criticism of consumerism in the modern world. While the film is far from being scary, it provides viewers with an unsettling time in front of the screen.

4 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Image via A24

Critics: 91% Audience: 52%

Possibly one of the most adrenaline-inducing movies to date, Uncut Gemsoffers moviegoers a memorable Adam Sandler performance. The Safdie Brothers movie narrates the story of Howard Ratner, a Jewish-American jeweler and gambling addict in New York City who attempts to reconstruct his life after his personal and professional life is left in shambles.

While this 2019 urban thriller features a good number of admirers from the critic department, a few members of the audience do not understand the appeal. Nevertheless, it goes without saying that it makes for quite the adrenaline-packed watch. What's more, the exhilarating rated R movie tackles themes of self-destructiveness and, obviously, greed.

3 'Mississippi Grind' (2015)

Image via A24

Critics: 91% Audience: 55%

When hapless, struggling gambler and estate agent Gerry (BenMendelsohn) finds himself trapped in his financial hardship, he teams up with a younger poker player (RyanReynolds) in an effort to improve his fortune and win back what has been lost. The two head on a road trip to a legendary high-stakes poker game.

Though it is also quite liked by a few cinephiles, Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden's enjoyable road comedy-drama, Mississippi Grind, is one of the most divisive A24 flicks. On top of featuring a nice friendship between the two leads, it also depicts intriguing character studies and sends out valuable messages on addiction.

2 'Gloria Bell' (2018)

Image via A24

Critics: 91% Audience: 47%

In Gloria Bell, Julianne Moore plays a free-spirited and determined middle-aged divorcée and mother of two who has been living alone for ten years. In order to overcome loneliness, Gloria attempts to find out love in the wrong places (L.A. dance clubs).

Although not a remarkable movie, the Sebastián Lelio feature undoubtedly makes for a profound character study, shining a light on loneliness and all the struggles that come with it (especially as a 50-year-old woman). The movie also counts on great performances from those involved.

1 'The Humans' (2021)

Image via A24

Critics: 92% Audience: 45%

Focusing on a family gathering during Thanksgiving on a flat newly rented by the daughter (Beanie Feldstein) and her new partner (BeefstarSteven Yeun), The Humanspushes its interesting premise to its limits, depicting the family's tension as it reaches a boiling point.

When it comes to sparse Rotten Tomatoes scores, Stephen Karam's movie is obviously a very divisive film. Much like what happened with other movies on this list, the majority of viewers consider the 2021 drama to be monotonous and slow. On the other hand, critics can't help gushing over how funny and atmospheric Karam's debut feature is.

NEXT: From Ari Arister to the Daniels: A24's Best Reoccurring Directors