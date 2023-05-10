Few studios were more influential or acclaimed throughout the 2010s than A24. Since its foundation in 2012, A24 has produced many films that have achieved cult status among audiences, achieving critical acclaim and earning intense support from worldwide audiences.

By now, it wouldn't be an overstatement to say A24 is a titan of the industry and shows no signs of stopping. To make things better, many of the company's movies have become synonymous with the 2010s as a whole, and their reputations keep improving to the point where many will undoubtedly become modern classics of American cinema.

10 'Hereditary' (2018)

Ari Aster's style might not be for everyone, but his talent for creating unsettling and piercing horror films is undeniable. 2018's Hereditary stars Oscar-nominee Toni Collette as the matriarch of a family grieving a tragic loss as she and her family discover sinister secrets about their ancestry.

Like all the best horror films, Hereditary hides mountains of layers behind its chilling premise, exploring issues of legacy, generational trauma, and family dynamics. Enhanced by a career-best performance from Collette and a stellar supporting cast, Hereditary is a nightmarish and unforgettable ride, a modern classic in the making worthy of standing next to the all-time best horror films.

9 'The Witch' (2015)

Anya Taylor-Joy received her breakthrough role with Robert Eggers' 2015 folk horror The Witch. The film revolves around a family living in a secluded farmhouse and grieving the disappearance of their youngest. When they begin suspecting the oldest daughter, Thomasin, of practicing witchcraft, the family's bonds will be out to the challenge.

The Witch is a masterclass in slow-burning tension. Thanks to Eggers' distinctive vision, a star-making performance from Anya Taylor-Joy, and a mortifying atmosphere, The Witch is a thought-provoking exercise in horror that's as terrifying as it's insightful.

8 'Pearl' (2022)

Mia Goth is slowly becoming the reigning scream queen of horror cinema, and her stellar work in Ti West's Pearl is proof enough. Goth stars as the titular character, a young girl living in a farmhouse with her domineering mother and ailing father while dreaming of becoming a star. Ambitious but inexperienced and naive, Pearl's dreams will lead her to commit unspeakable crimes.

Pearl is, first and foremost, a showcase for Mia Goth's considerable acting abilities. The actress delivers an Oscar-worthy tour de force as the slowly-deteriorating Pearl in West's tragic vision of life and stardom. With healthy doses of psychological horror and grand guignol, Pearl is an instant slasher classic, proving that West and Goth are among modern cinema's best duos.

7 'Ex-Machina' (2014)

The 2010s were incredible for science fiction, producing many of the genre's best films in the new millennium. Case in point: Alex Garland's fascinating sci-fi Ex-Machina, starring Alicia Vikander, Domhnall Gleeson, and Oscar Isaac. The film follows a young programmer invited to a CEO's isolated home to administer the Turing test to Ava, an advanced humanoid robot.

Like every great science fiction movie in American cinema, Ex-Machina is nuanced, insightful, and fascinating, juggling big ideas with simple but striking visuals. Strengthened by Vikander's alluring and complex performance, Ex-Machina is a triumph for fans of cerebral entertainment and a modern sci-fi destined to become a classic.

6 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Greta Gerwig's directorial debut, Lady Bird, took the world by storm. Saoirse Ronan stars as the titular character, a spirited and highly-opinionated high school senior who shares a stormy relationship with her equally strong-willed mother, played by the always-reliable Laurie Metcalf.

Clever and with surprising and nuanced insights into adolescence and familial dynamics, Lady Bird is among cinema's best and most accurate teen movies. Boasting two career-best performances from Ronan and Metcalf and with Gerwig's confident hand behind the camera, Lady Bird is the rare film that successfully captured a distinct and universal feeling, connecting with its audience in a way few other films can.

5 'Eighth Grade' (2018)

A year after Lady Bird, another writer/director made his feature film debut with another intimate and nuanced portrayal of adolescence. Bo Burnham's quietly devastating Eighth Grade stars Elsie Fisher as Kayla, an introverted thirteen-year-old surviving through her last week of eighth grade before starting high school.

A modern classic of the coming-of-age genre, Eighth Grade is a deeply empathetic, awkward, and sharp look at a pivotal time in a person's life. Fisher delivers a stunning and powerful portrayal of isolation and confusion, enhancing Bunham's clever screenplay and producing an affecting and rewarding look at a pivotal time many take for granted.

4 'Uncut Gems' (2020)

Adam Sandler delivers the best performance of his career in the Safdie Brothers' thriller Uncut Gems. The plot follows Howard, a once-successful, fast-talking New York jeweler who must retrieve an expensive jewel to pay the angry collectors coming for his head.

Brutal and relentless, Uncut Gems is a masterclass in anxiety-inducing cinema. The film soars thanks to Sandler, who delivers an assured, layered, and profoundly sympathetic performance in a role that might seem unapproachable in the wrong hands. A tough balancing act, Uncut Gems is not an easy watch, but Sandler's work and the Safdies' contagious energy make it a worthy and one-of-a-kind picture that will only age better with the years.

3 'Under The Skin' (2013)

Science fiction welcomed one of its most ambitious and thought-provoking entries with Jonathan Glazer's 2013 masterpiece Under the Skin. Scarlett Johansson stars as an extraterrestrial disguised as a young, alluring woman who preys on men in Scotland.

Under the Skin is challenging, elusive, and fascinating. Johansson is at her utter best, delivering a captivating performance that ranks as one of her best. With striking visuals and disturbing themes exploring the most reclusive sides of humanity's psyche, Under the Skin is a masterful sci-fi, the perfect combination between beauty and horror, art and provocation.

2 'Moonlight' (2016)

Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning coming-of-age drama Moonlight is among the all-time best movies, period. The film chronicles the life of Chiron, from childhood to adulthood, as he deals with his sexuality and identity while growing up at the height of the crack epidemic.

By showcasing themes seldom seen in mainstream cinema -- Black masculinity, sexuality, identity, and self-discovery --, Moonlight becomes a one-of-a-kind but deeply necessary character study. Jenkins' tender, empathetic approach results in a remarkable portrayal of identity, romance, and intimacy that will stand the test of time and become one of American cinema's all-time great pictures.

1 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

A24 scored its biggest box-office success with the Daniels' absurdist surrealist comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once. Michelle Yeoh stars as Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant who finds herself in the middle of a multiversal war while being audited.

Funny, provocative, intelligent, and above all, wild, Everything Everywhere All at Once is an explosion of creativity and an instantly iconic picture. Blending thought-provoking themes about trauma, legacy, ancestry, and Asian-American identity, Everything Everywhere All at Once is among the few films that can unequivocally be called "unique," a genuine cinematic experience that gets better on every rewatch.

