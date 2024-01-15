Given its ascending popularity (especially when it comes to horror flicks), independent production company and distributor A24 is now among the most well-known studios in the film industry, with a good number of flicks being fan-favorites to worldwide cinephiles. The movies are often artsy and offer creative, out-of-the-box storylines by original voices that aren't usually seen in blockbusters.

As such, it is not surprising that some of the most watched films on Letterboxd, a platform for global moviegoers to log the films they watch and review them, are A24's. From treasured slashers like X to groundbreaking, genre-bending Best Picture Oscar-winners such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, these are the most watched A24 movies on Letterboxd, ranked by how many members have watched them.

10 'X' (2022)

990K Views

Image via A24

Although Mia Goth was already getting roles in the film industry before landing a part in X, Ti West's horror film was undoubtedly her breakthrough, establishing the actor as a top-notch scream queen. The film follows a small film crew (Goth, Jenna Ortega, Owen Campbell, Scott Mescudi, Brittany Snow, Martin Henderson, Kid Cudi) as they arrive at a farmhouse in desolate Texas to make an adult film after renting an elderly couple's propriety.

When it comes to great horror movies that deal with sexuality, X is at the top of the list. In addition to being creative and providing audiences with a story they probably haven't seen before, this entertaining slasher features great performances. While not everyone's cup of tea, though, X is certainly a must-see A24 film; the fact that it has been watched by so many users on the platform proves the point.

9 'The Witch' (2015)

1.1M Views

Image via A24

The 9th most-watched A24 film on Letterboxd is The Witch, which stars one of the most intriguing rising stars of the past years, Anya Taylor Joy. Robert Eggers' bizarre film deals with trauma and tells the story of a 1630s New England family torn apart by the evil forces of witchcraft, black magic, and possession.

The most memorable aspects of this folk horror film are its unsettling imagery and moody atmosphere, which elevate it to higher grounds and make it all the more spooky and uncomfortable to sit through. Furthermore, The Witch's costumes and acting performances — namely by the talented Taylor Joy — are also top-notch, fully embodying the decade the film is set in and making the story truly believable.

8 'Ex Machina' (2014)

1.2M Views

Image via A24

It is safe to say that Ex Machina is now among the most treasured science fiction films of all time. It sends out a thoughtful message about technological advancement while telling the story of a young programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) who is selected to participate in a groundbreaking experiment. He must evaluate the human qualities of a humanoid A.I. (Alicia Vikander).

No doubt, Alex Garland is one of the most intriguing professionals in his field, and the fact that the Oscar-winning cerebral thriller was a directorial debut (also written by the filmmaker) just makes it more impressive. Visually pleasing and thought-provoking, meditating heavily on misogyny and A.I.'s potential consequences for humanity, the captivating Ex Machina understandably earns a spot among the most watched features by A24.

7 'Moonlight' (2016)

1.2M Views

Image via A24

Like Ex Machina, Moonlight has hit the 1.2 million views mark on Letterboxd. The movie centers around a young African-American man (played by three actors: Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Trevant Rhodes) as he navigates his childhood, adolescence, and adulthood on a quest to find his true identity and figure out his sexuality while experiencing the everyday struggles that come with each of those periods.

Equally engaging and heartbreaking, Barry Jenkins' Academy Award-winning feature film debut is nothing short of astounding. The way Moonlight sheds light on black boyhood, sexual identity, chosen family, and character development is really moving, and the incredible acting performances deepen the addressed themes, making the film even more touching. Additionally, this A24 coming-of-age is delightfully shot.

6 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

1.2M Views

Image via A24

Although The Lighthouse will probably not appeal to general audiences given its bizarre execution, Eggers' film keeps those intrigued by it truly invested in its premise, which revolves around two lighthouse keepers — Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in two of their best roles — who live in a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s and attempt to maintain their sanity.

Exploring themes of isolation, loneliness, and mental health, Egger's atmospheric black-and-white movie is seemingly very sought after by general audiences — whether that is given how peculiar and unusual it is, or simply because The Lighthouse is solid and recommendable. Surprisingly, it is based on the true story of a pair of Welsh lighthouse keepers.

5 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

1.3M Views

Image via A24

Starring Adam Sandler in one of his best dramatic performances, Uncut Gems is an anxiety-inducing film by Safdie Brothers that will have audiences on the edge of their seats throughout. The story follows a jeweler who makes a high-stakes bet in hopes of staying afloat. However, the payoff has the potential to lead to his downfall.

Uncut Gems is definitely not your film if you're in the mood to chill and relax, as it provides audiences with one of the most unforgettably stressful viewing experiences. Still, thanks to its wonderfully crafted screenplay, this chaotic Safdie Brothers film is very much worth checking out. Evidently, Letterboxd users seem not to get enough of the A24 crime drama; it has gathered more than 1.3M views on the platform.

4 'Hereditary' (2018)

1.8M Views

Image via A24

At this point, every horror buff has either seen or heard about Ari Aster's Hereditary, a chilling psychological horror movie following a grieving family (Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff and Milly Shapiro) who mourn the death of their mentally unstable grandmother. As time goes by, the daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel terrifying secrets about their ancestry.

The fan-favorite, obsessively rewatched Hereditary is a deeply unnerving film throughout, on almost every level, so it is not to wonder why it takes a place among A24's most watched. Most people who enjoy horror movies — especially psychologically disturbing ones that stick with them after the credits roll — will likely feel drawn to and enjoy Aster's twisted film, be it for its complex, dramatic storyline involving generational trauma or the shivery imagery it features.

3 'Lady Bird' (2017)

2.2M Views

Image via A24

Before her hit 2023 film Barbie, Greta Gerwig was already capturing the attention of many; her Oscar-nominated film Lady Bird, which takes 3rd spot as the most watched A24 film, demonstrates the point. With Saoirse Ronan in the lead role, Lady Bird follows an artistically inclined teenage girl as she comes of age in Sacramento, California, and navigates her troubled but loving relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf).

Meditating on identity, relationships, and character development, Gerwig's movie is universally adored by people of all ages, mostly thanks to how it captures the essence of being a teenager, particularly a teenage girl. Because of this, Lady Bird makes for a very inspiring watch that many can relate to, and it is not the least surprising that Letterboxd users reach out to it so often.

2 'Midsommar' (2019)

2.4M Views

Image via A24

Aside from Hereditary, Midsommar is Aster's most famous film; surprisingly, it is his most watched. Starring Florence Pugh in her most memorable performance so far, the 2019 film centers around a couple who travel to Northern Europe to visit a rural hometown's fabled Swedish mid-summer festival. This takes a wild turn when it devolves into a violent competition led by a pagan cult.

Frighteningly entertaining (though it features no jumpscares) and set in broad daylight, Midsommar is a treat for horror fans from start to finish, as well as one of the most unique films in the genre. Its beautiful visuals contrast with the sinister storyline well, making for an absorbing and atmospheric watch in front of the screen.

1 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

2.4M Views

Image via A24

It is not for no reason that Everything Everywhere All at Once won the Best Picture award in 2023's Oscars ceremony. This genre-bending film by the Daniels invites viewers on an unforgettable ride through space and time as it follows a Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh), who discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to save humankind's existence.

EEAaO was a phenomenon when it came out, with many people lining up to see it. As such, it is not unexpected that Daniels' A24 film ranks incredibly high among the most watched movies of all time on Letterboxd. Sending out surprisingly deep messages on motherhood, mother-daughter relationships, generational trauma, and love, the groundbreaking 2022 film is essential viewing in A24's extensive catalog.

