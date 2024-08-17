Since its foundation in NYC in 2012, the American movie studio A24 has been digging itself into an increasingly bigger niche in the market of indie films. They've built a strong brand characterized by consistently high-quality, thought-provoking movies from the most creative directors in the industry across all existing genres and even throughout different countries all over the globe.

No movie is truly perfect, but there are a select few that come close — and, to movie fans' delight, A24 has made numerous films that have nearly reached flawlessness. From crowd-pleasing coming-of-age tales like Lady Bird to harrowingly experimental foreign dramas like The Zone of Interest, A24's near-flawless films are all an absolute must-see for anyone who considers themselves a cinephile.

10 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' (2019)

Directed by Joe Talbot

One of the most overlooked A24 films is Joe Talbot's debut, The Last Black Man in San Francisco. It's one of the best movies about loneliness, dealing with a young man trying to reclaim the house built by his grandfather in the ever-changing city of San Francisco, which seems to have left him behind. It's poignant, it's beautifully directed, and it's written with the most masterful subtlety.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco is an evocative study on the painful effects of gentrification. Talbot's debut creates a sense of nostalgia and familiarity that's hard to replicate outside of indie cinema. It's a powerful film full of interesting characters, and though some of its eccentricities may feel a little out of place, it comes close enough to perfection that it should satisfy any and all A24 fans.

9 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Directed by Greta Gerwig

One of the best coming-of-age movies of recent years, with one of the best female duos in movie history, Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird (the movie that catapulted her to fame as a director), is a character study like no other. Set in Sacramento, California, in 2002, it's about a quirky and artistically inclined young girl navigating the tumultuous waters of family, friendship, romance, and coming of age.

Lady Bird is many people's favorite A24 movie, thanks to its perfect mixture of laugh-out-loud comedy and deeply meaningful drama. Perfectly paced, beautifully written, and with a flawless Saoirse Ronan in the lead role, it's the kind of movie that perfectly captures the spirit of an old generation and is capable of defining a new one. It may not be as grand and ambitious as other A24 efforts, but it never needs to be.

8 'C'mon C'mon' (2021)

Directed by Mike Mills

The latest film by Mike Mills, who saw his start as a music video director, C'mon C'mon reminds viewers that the wisdom of children is not to be underestimated. It's a charming, feel-good dramedy about a radio journalist who, after his sister asks him to look after her energetic son, embarks with him on a cross-country trip to show him life outside L.A. — but it's him who ends up learning the most along the way.

C'mon C'mon sets aside pretentious aspirations and instead settles for telling an understated tale about the relationship between adults and kids and how they can both learn lots of things about the way the other group sees the world. Shot in beautiful black and white, it's a film whose visuals, characters, performances, and narrative are all perfectly executed and deeply compelling, featuring one of Joaquin Phoenix's most touching and affecting performances.

7 'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On' (2021)

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp

One of the very best animated movies of the 2020s thus far, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is one of the most unique and delightful films families can watch outside mainstream Hollywood. Framed as a mockumentary, it's a surprisingly powerful study on grief and loss centered on a documentarian who, in desperate need of cash, decides to make his newest film about a mollusk shell he finds living in his Airbnb with his friends, grandma, and pet lint.

What, in any other studio or filmmaker's hands, could have been a silly comedy about a talking shell is instead turned by Dean Fleischer Camp and A24 into a moving, funny, beautifully stop-motion animated gem. There aren't many animated films that come this close to perfection, but frankly, in the company of a character as enchanting as Marcel, any movie could seem perfect. Marcel received universal acclaim from critics and is fast on its way to becoming a certified modern classic.

6 'Past Lives' (2023)

Directed by Celine Song

Everyone loves a good romance flick that uplifts its viewers and leaves them hopeful about love and optimistic about relationships. Every now and then, though, who doesn't crave a heartbreaking romance film that will crush one's soul and yet touch it deeply with its beauty? That's precisely the itch scratched by Past Lives, about two childhood friends who reconnect after years apart in a fateful week.

The film is easily one of the best directorial debuts of all time, cementing Celine Song as a voice to look out for in the indie scene. Painfully and yet gorgeously raw and down-to-earth, it's one of the most profound and spiritual examinations of love that have ever been put to film. It's incredibly hard to find fault in Past Lives, and anyway, viewers are bound to be too caught up in the fascinating characters and their dynamics to even be on the lookout for flaws.

5 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Directed by Robert Eggers

After making a real bang of a debut with The Witch (which, though imperfect, is by far one of A24's best horror films), Robert Eggers proved that he was one of the most exciting new voices in Hollywood. Four years later, he reaffirmed that reputation with The Lighthouse, a darkly comical horror-thriller about two lighthouse keepers struggling to maintain their sanity while living on a remote New England island.

Audaciously surrealistic, unabashedly odd in its sense of humor, and delighting in confusing audiences with all sorts of unconventional, creative choices, The Lighthouse is one of A24's weirdest movies in all the best ways. It's not exactly a universal crowd-pleaser, but those in the mood for something much more Lynchian or Lovecraftian will discover that this is one of the greatest movies that came out in the 2010s.

4 'First Reformed' (2017)

Directed by Paul Schrader

Although he's best known as a highly acclaimed screenwriter, Paul Schrader has also directed several films, one of his best ones being First Reformed. Quiet and surrealistic, it's a psychological thriller about the minister of a small New York congregation, who's grappling with growing despair brought on by tragedy, his tormented past, and worldly concerns.

Schrader focuses on issues of environmentalism and the anxiety brought by global warming but also delves into much more complex, spiritual, and human themes. He does so with some of the most colorful and memorable visuals of his filmography, as well as with a nuanced script that gives stars Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried lots of amazing material to work with. Though a challenging watch, First Reformed makes sure to reward every single bit of effort that viewers put into it.

3 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan

One of the biggest, most ambitious films ever made, Everything Everywhere All At Once covers pretty much everything. It's about family, generational trauma, romantic love, existential dread, and finding joy in the little Sisyphean mundanities of everyday life. It conveys these themes through the tale of Evelyn, a middle-aged Chinese immigrant swept up into a larger-than-life adventure where the fate of the whole multiverse rests on her shoulders.

On paper, it looks like a film that balances so many tones, styles, and themes should not work at all. Somehow, though, the Daniels found a way to make Everything Everywhere one of the most entertaining action epics of recent years, thanks to thrilling action, a hilarious sense of humor, and some of the most touching and effective drama in A24's library. The fact that such an ambitious movie is pretty much perfect is proof of the miracles that cinema is able to achieve.

2 'The Zone of Interest' (2023)

