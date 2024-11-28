A24 movies have long captured the attention of many, especially those who enjoy independent flicks. Over the years, it has slowly redefined modern cinema through its unconventional and unique storytelling, cementing itself as one of the most popular and beloved film studios.

Considering that A24 stories often delve into deep and emotional narratives, it would make sense that the directors behind these films aim to cast talented stars who can fully embody their characters and elevate each story to an even higher level. Whether we're talking about horror films that explore grief and loss or refreshing takes on well-known fantasy tales, these stars delivered some of the best performances in great A24 movies, helping make them all the more memorable and fan-favorites.

10 Dev Patel in 'The Green Knight' (2021)

Director: David Lowery

Although The Dark Knight may not be one of A24's most beloved films to date, there is no doubt that it features some great performances, with Dev Patel's lead role as Sir Gawain being at the top of the list. Based on the timeless Arthurian legend, this visually striking David Lowery film retells the medieval story of Patel's character and the Green Knight.

Patel does an astounding job portraying the lead character as he grapples with honor and identity, delivering a nuanced and humane performance that ranks among the studio's best. While the acting performances are arguably its strongest aspect, fans of epic fantasies who love to be immersed in their magical worldbuilding are probably going to want to give this movie a watch.

9 Barry Keoghan in 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' (2017)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Before releasing the critically acclaimed Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos had already showcased his unique directorial vision through The Killing of a Sacred Deer, a bizarre suspense mystery horror. The story follows a charismatic surgeon, Steven (Colin Farrell), who is forced to make a sacrifice after his life falls apart following a teenage boy's weird behavior (Barry Keoghan).

Now an Oscar winner, Keoghan is the stand-out star in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, delivering a sinister and unsettling performance guaranteed to send chills down viewers' spines. Although the cast also features Farrell and Nicole Kidman, Keoghan is definitely one of the movie's greatest strengths, as it helped establish him as one of the most promising actors of his generation, with his talents being acknowledged eventually.

8 Mia Goth in 'Pearl' (2022)

Director: Ti West

Ti West's horror film series starring the talented Mia Goth has captured the attention of many following the release of its first installment. Although X and MaXXXine were also heavily watched, Pearl's popularity helped expand the franchise's fanbase. Set in 1918, it tells the story of a mentally unstable young woman who pursues stardom in an attempt to escape the isolation of life on her parents' farm.

Despite the fact that she is also great in the series' predecessor and successor entries, Goth showcases her emotional range as she delivers a layered performance in Pearl, convincingly bringing to life a haunting, deeply traumatized, and conflicted character. It also helps that, throughout the movie, her on-screen counterpart has plenty of memorable monologues that stick with audiences after the credits roll.

7 Ethan Hawke in 'First Reformed' (2017)

Director: Paul Schrader

Another frequently underappreciated A24 flick is the thought-provoking psychological drama First Reformed. Tackling environmentalist themes as well as loss and guilt, the 2017 film follows a minister (Ethan Hawke) of a small congregation in upstate New York grappling with despair brought on by tragedy while also grappling with his own tormented past and demons.

Touching on redemption and spirituality, First Reformed is anchored by a poignant, resonating, and introspective storyline that makes it a must-watch for anyone who enjoys philosophical films. However, Hawke's masterful efforts, featuring minimal dialogue, are easily a stand-out element; while subtle and quiet, the star delivers a deeply human and relatable performance in this compelling character study, elevating its already great screenplay to higher levels.

6 Brie Larson in 'Room' (2015)

Director: Lenny Abrahamson

With tight direction by Lenny Abrahamson, this fantastic and deeply chilling psychological drama thriller centers on a little boy (Jacob Tremblay) who has been held captive in a room with his mother (Brie Larson) since his birth. As a result, Jack has never known the world outside.

It's not for no reason that Brie Larson earned her first Oscar for her efforts in the claustrophobic Room; focusing on childhood trauma, this emotionally-charged watch counts on emotionally-charged performances to match, with Larson's authenticity and emotional depth adding to the film's critical acclaim. Not only does she do an exceptional job on her own, she also proves to be a fantastic team player, as her genuine chemistry with Tremblay genuinely reflects the unbreakable bond between the two characters.

5 Florence Pugh in 'Midsommar' (2019)

Director: Ari Aster

Although she had previously gained attention for her performances in films like Lady Macbeth, Florence Pugh captured the attention of global audiences with her breakout performance in Midsommar. The Ari Aster horror movie centers around a couple who travel to Northern Europe to visit a Swedish mid-summer festival with sinister results.

Examining sensitive themes of grief, loss, and toxic relationships through a sinister lens, Aster's psychological and folk horror movie set in broad daylight had many audience members shocked by its twists and turns. However, one of its most impactful aspects is undoubtedly Pugh's jaw-dropping performance; the star perfectly illustrates the pain and confusion in Dani's journey, standing out in scenes of heightened emotion, and ultimately coming across as a relatable character that audiences can't help but root for.

4 Adam Sandler in 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Directors: Ben Safdie, Josh Safdie

Directed by the Safdie brothers, this gritty and anxiety-packed 2019 Netflix psychological drama follows a fast-talking New York City jeweler who sees his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in and puts everything in line in hopes of staying afloat and alive.

Adam Sandler may be mostly known for his comedic performances. However, Uncut Gems unexpectedly helped prove that Sandler is just as great in intense and dramatic roles, serving as a turning point by demonstrating his range as a versatile star. The actor has earned widespread praise all around the globe for his explosive efforts since, and there is no doubt that his astounding efforts played a huge role in the movie's international success.