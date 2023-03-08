Summer just got a little bit hotter, as A24 has set release dates for three of its upcoming films. You Hurt My Feelings, Past Lives, and Talk to Me have received theatrical release dates, according to Deadline. All three films made their world debuts at this year's Sundance Film Festival, where A24 acquired distribution rights to the features.

The slate kicks off with You Hurt My Feelings on May 26, joining the live-action The Little Mermaid, The Machine, and About My Father at the theater. The Julia Louis-Dreyfus-led comedy follows Beth, a novelist struggling with her latest book and concerns that it won't receive much attention. Meanwhile, her husband Don (Tobias Menzies) faces similar doubts about his work as a therapist. Both their problems are exacerbated when Beth learns Don's honest reaction to her book, upending their longtime marriage. The film was written and directed by Nicole Holofcener.

Past Lives from writer and director Celine Song will get a limited release on June 2 and will head to streaming following its theatrical window. It centers on Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), childhood sweethearts whose plans to spend their lives together are crushed when Nora relocates to New York City from South Korea. However, one day, 20 years later, the two are reunited in New York. Despite Nora carving out a new life for herself, Hae Sung's reappearance forces her to confront what — and who — she truly desires in life. The film marks Song's directorial debut.

Talk to Me rounds out the trio and is slated for a wide release on July 28, joining The Haunted Mansion. The Australian horror film follows a group of friends who learn how to conjure spirits thanks to an embalmed hand. Excited by their new discovery, they become obsessed with continuing the activity. But as things tend to go with seemingly harmless fun in horror, the conjurings soon become a living nightmare for the group. The film comes from directors Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, with the screenplay by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman.

The Philippous Were Deliberate in the Lore They Included

During Sundance, Collider's Perri Nemiroff spoke with the Philippous about Talk to Me and some of the lore behind the hand. They noted that they wanted everything to connect with the characters while also making them feel "out of their depths."

"There’s a lore and a story and a deep mythology. Even the spirits that are connecting with every character’s emotions. Everything’s really thought out and put through a mythology hopefully we can expand on if we were able to do a sequel. But yeah, we wanted the characters to be out of their depths. We didn’t explore it that much, so we just sort of hinted at it with the characters. But yes, everything’s ironed out and there’s a whole big bible. It’s called the mythology bible."

