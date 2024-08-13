A24 has proven itself to be one of the premiere distributors of challenging and critically acclaimed independent films in the modern era. Since its launch in 2012, the studio has found itself distributing and producing films in nearly every genre under the sun, allowing creative visionary directors to give justice to their distinct visions as a studio dedicated to lower-budget, experimental films. Some of the most acclaimed films of recent years, including Moonlight, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Hereditary, are a part of this legendary banner.

However, it's impossible for any studio, especially one with such prominence and popularity as A24, to be perfect in their portfolio, having several below-average films that are often forgotten in favor of their greater cinematic outings. Whether it be strange and underwhelming growing pains from the early years of the distributor's lifespan or simply wild swings for the creative fences that served to alienate more than charm audiences, A24 is far from perfect, and these are the distributor/producer's worst movies.

10 'The Adderall Diaries' (2015)

Directed by Pamela Romanowsky

A true crime drama from the early years of A24's filmography, The Adderall Diaries follows writer Stephen Elliott (James Franco), who has been forced to deal with his painful childhood in destructive ways, including the abuse of drugs like Adderall. However, his life is suddenly thrown for a loop when his physically and psychologically abusive father (Ed Harris) suddenly returns, claiming that what Stephen has written about his past and his dark childhood is a fabrication. Stephen is forced to recollect and go through his memories to find out the truth of his past.

There are certainly pieces here for a compelling drama, including the complications of drug addiction and the impact that memories have on our lives, no matter how true they end up being. However, while it believes it's telling a profound and groundbreaking story, The Adderall Diaries fails to even come close to the emotional weight or intelligence that it aspires to tell. It feels less like a woven-together story through a concrete vision and instead a jumbled mess of sequences and plot threads that were thrown together at the last minute. The only thing the film is remembered for nowadays is being one of Timothée Chalamet's first movies.

9 'The Vanishing of Sidney Hall' (2017)

Directed by Shawn Christensen

Attempting to combine the often unrelated genres of romantic drama and mystery, The Vanishing of Sidney Hall's difficult balancing act proved to be a failure in the eyes of many critics and audiences. The film chronicles the story of Sidney Hall (Logan Lerman), a young novelist whose life is depicted across 12 years in a non-linear fashion between flashbacks and flash-forwards throughout different periods of his life. The film sees Sidney falling in love, writing the book of a generation, and mysteriously disappearing without a trace.

While the film sets up an aura of mystery and intrigue surrounding its lead character, the truth is that there's very little concrete or compelling heft to latch onto when it comes to Sidney's story. His experiences are relatively basic and don't lend themselves to a deeply compelling narrative, contrived by clichés and tropes that were long since tired by the late 2010s. While the film certainly has its fans, critics ate the film to shreds, and it has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of any A24 film at a truly pitiful 11%.

8 'The Sea of Trees' (2015)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

While acclaimed director Gus Van Sant has lent his hand to a multitude of beloved movies, directing classics like My Own Private Idaho and Good Will Hunting, The Sea of Trees is easily one of his worst directorial works. The film follows Arthur Brennan (Matthew McConaughey), a troubled physics professor who travels to Japan to end his life in the infamous suicide forest. Instead, he meets a Japanese man (Ken Watanabe) whose attempts to claw back at life have him reflecting on a life-changing journey of self-discovery.

The Sea of Trees seems like it would be a slam dunk for Van Sant, tackling and dealing with similar darker themes of depression and suicidal tendencies as his other films. However, it comes across as surprisingly amateurish and too artsy for its own good. For all the nuance and layers that this topic and concepts deserve, the film completely wastes its star-studded cast in telling a dull and underwhelming romp that has nothing to say and serves as hollow, empty noise.

7 'Barely Lethal' (2015)

Directed by Kyle Newman

A wild blinding of a high-stakes espionage action film with a quirky, coming-of-age teenage romcom, Barely Lethal is a premise that feels less like an A24 film and more like a Disney Channel Original movie. The film follows Megan Walsh (Hailee Steinfeld), a 16-year-old international assassin who has been living as a dangerous tool working top-secret missions across the world. However, she yearns to have a standard teenage experience and fakes her death to enroll as a senior at a suburban high school. Alas, it doesn't take long before her former employers find her.

While there is inherent comedy and potential in its approach to the spy and teen genres, Barely Lethal plays it too safe to be anything to write home about. While it certainly wants to poke fun at the clichés and tropes of the teen and spy genres, it falls into the same pitfalls as the films it mocks, creating a film much dumber than it thinks it is. The lower budget that normally acts as a positive for A24's other works ends up becoming a major hindrance for Barely Lethal, with its lackluster sets and performances feeling especially phoned in.

6 'Revenge of the Green Dragons' (2014)

Directed by Andrew Lau Wai-Keung, Andrew Loo

An underwhelming gangster film that disappointed audiences and critics alike. Revenge of the Green Dragons is about as by-the-numbers and generic as a crime film can get. Based on a true story of Chinese-American gang life during the '80s and '90s in New York City, the film follows immigrant Sonny (Justin Chon) as he joins the notorious Green Dragons gang as a child, working his way through the ranks. However, as he grows to be an increasingly infamous member of the gang and the community around him, his life slowly begins to fall apart.

As a bare minimum for not only gangster films but the art of filmmaking in general, there has to be some sort of hook or interesting twist to keep audiences interested and engaged throughout the experience. Revenge of the Green Dragons has very little when it comes to engagement as one of the most barebones and forgettable gangster movies ever released. It acts as a strange side note during A24's early years, a fever dream of awkward editing and stilted performances that are better left to be forgotten.

5 'When You Finish Saving The World' (2022)

Directed by Jesse Eisenberg

Misfires in the modern era of A24's era of production and distribution are much rare and unexpected compared to their early growing pains, yet When You Finish Saving the World is one such major exception. The film follows the increasing disconnect between Evelyn (Julianne Moore), a struggling suburban mother, and her son, Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), a teenage musician building up his social media following.

Dramatic comedies are defined greatly by their characters and interactions with one another, and it's difficult to have a good time with When You Finish Saving the World when all main characters are unbearably unlikable and annoying. From Ziggy's fragmented teenage perspective and clout chasing to Evelyn's failures at even attempting to understand the modern teenage space, the film quickly devolves into an aggravating experience. It certainly has its fans and isn't completely devoid of positives, but it takes a certain taste in comedy to get enjoyment out of this experience. Suffice it to say, this is far from the best directorial debuts from actors.