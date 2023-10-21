A24, the independent U.S. production and distribution company, is one of the biggest and most exciting names in the film industry today. Providing a breath of fresh air among the big movie studios, A24 has constantly released and championed unique and inventive cinema that takes risks. With the A24 logo slapped onto a film, audiences know they are in good hands.

Some of the company’s most successful releases include Moonlight, Lady Bird, Hereditary and Everything Everywhere All at Once. However, with over one hundred movies up their sleeve, some titles have slipped under the radar and garnered little buzz upon release. That doesn’t mean they are bad. In fact, A24 has many lesser known films that are worth checking out just as much as their hits.

10 ‘Sharper’ (2023)

When movies are sent straight to streaming, they can sometimes fall into obscurity and be easy to miss. Unfortunately, that is what seems to have happened with Sharper, Apple TV+’s wickedly good thriller with an all-star cast including Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, John Lithgow and Justice Smith.

Full of plenty of unexpected twists and turns, the film follows four individuals who become involved in an elaborate conspiracy plot in the world of billionaires. Using a non-linear narrative, the film presents many different points of view and has the audience second-guessing and constantly shifting allegiances.

9 ‘The Rover’ (2014)

From director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom, The King), The Rover is an underrated and gritty crime-drama set against the brutal Australian outback. In a dystopian society after a devastating global collapse, a hardened man (Guy Pearce) pursues a gang who stole his only possession, his car.

The film co-stars Robert Pattinson as one of the thieves' brothers, who the man forces to help him track them down. The desolate and harsh landscape makes for a dangerous journey, and the film is filled with tension alongside its realistic and ominous atmosphere.

8 ‘American Honey’ (2016)

American Honey is a sprawling road movie that depicts the coming-of-age experience in a unique and immersive way. In her breakthrough performance, Sasha Lane plays Star, a teen girl who runs away with a traveling sales crew and enters a world of hard partying, lawbreaking and self-discovery.

The film’s whopping runtime of two hours and forty-three minutes could easily scare viewers off, but the film takes that time to create empathy for these characters and present them in an almost documentary-like style. Shia LeBeouf and Riley Keough also co-star.

7 ‘Funny Pages’ (2022)

Directed by Owen Kline (the kid from Noah Baumbach’s The Squid and the Whale), low-budget comedy Funny Pages screams A24 but has been widely unseen. The film follows a teenage cartoonist (Daniel Zolghadri) who rejects his suburban life and is taken under the wing of a former artist (Matthew Maher).

With its grimy aesthetic and purposefully ordinary production value, the film perfectly establishes its mundane setting and offbeat characters. Nothing about Funny Pages is pretty, but that’s the point. Unapologetically cringe-worthy and even slightly gross, it is a little peculiar gem.

6 ‘Causeway’ (2022)

Causeway is an intimate and subdued drama with a lot to say. Jennifer Lawrence plays Lynsey, a U.S. soldier forced to return home from Afghanistan after a brain injury. Waiting for redeployment, she struggles to adjust to her life back home.

Subtle in approach, the film beautifully explores trauma through the unlikely relationship between Lynsey and James (Brian Tyree Henry), a local mechanic. Lawrence is brilliant as always, and Henry was even nominated for an Oscar for his moving performance, despite the film quietly releasing on Apple TV+.

5 ‘On the Rocks’ (2020)

Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray had a Lost in Translation reunion for her film On the Rocks. The movie sees Laura (Rashida Jones) reconnect with her larger-than-life father (Murray) as they adventure through New York City. It was released during the pandemic and went straight to Apple TV+.

Coppola is known for her subtle, slow-paced and stylish approach to directing, which is on display in this film. New York has never looked so good, and Jones and Murray are a match made in heaven. If you’re a fan of Coppola’s other work, chances are you’ll enjoy this very much.

4 ‘It Comes At Night’ (2017)

A24 is known for producing great horror movies, and It Comes At Night is one of their most underrated. In a post-apocalyptic world, a family’s secure domestic situation is threatened when another family shows up seeking refuge. Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Riley Keough and Kelvin Harrison Jr. star.

Instead of overt scares, It Comes At Night leans on atmosphere and dread to create a truly unsettling experience. It proves that the unseen is even more frightening than what can be seen, keeping things claustrophobic and intimate. Unconventional and compact, it is an impressive exercise in fear.

3 ‘Lean on Pete’ (2017)

From acclaimed British director Andrew Haigh (45 Years, All of Us Strangers), Lean on Pete is an understated and reserved coming-of-age film with a cast that includes Charlie Plummer, Steve Buscemi, Travis Fimmel and Chloë Sevingny.

The film follows a teenage boy (Plummer) who gets a job taking care of an old race horse. Upon learning the horse is set for slaughter, the two venture across the country to find a new home. Plummer’s central performance carries the film, and its execution is full of soul and substance, without being melodramatic or over the top.

2 ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ (2023)

Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus (yes, Elaine Benes herself), You Hurt My Feelings is a bitingly sharp comedy-drama about the lies we tell our loved ones, so they don’t get hurt. Louis-Dreyfus plays an author whose marriage is thrown into jeopardy when her husband (Tobias Menzies) gives an honest reaction to her new book.

With engaging performances and a relatable screenplay, the film is an easy watch that also explores the impact of telling a white lie. Character driven and not afraid to get uncomfortable, it will have viewers thinking about their own relationships.

1 ‘The Inspection’ (2022)

Inspired by director Elegance Bratton’s own story, The Inspection is a deeply moving film about the struggle to find acceptance and camaraderie. Jeremy Pope plays Ellis French, a young African-American gay man who joins the Marines to pave a future and prove himself to his bigoted mother (Gabrielle Union).

Pope’s performance, which earned him a well-deserved Golden Globe nomination, is utterly restrained yet impressively commanding. The grueling training scenes in the film are reminiscent of the harshness of Full Metal Jacket, and the multilayered character journey is enthralling from start to finish.

