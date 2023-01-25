Hot off the visionary film's 11 Oscar nominations, A24 has announced that they will be selling "Pet Rocks" from Everything Everywhere All At Once. Fans purchasing the pet rock from A24's website will find that the item contains a rock adorned with googly eyes sitting in a paper nest. The rock also includes a care and training pamphlet. The description on A24's website reads "Rock size may vary."

A24's Pet Rock is being sold at $35, and if film buffs order the item now, it will ship by February 10. It appears that the Pet Rock is sold inside a box that resembles a happy meal. On the packaging, there is a logo that reads, "Approved By The Original Rock Creator, Gary Dahl." The box also features the taglines "Oh good. You're Here Too." and "The greatest pet in any universe." The Pet Rock is one of many Everything Everywhere All At Once items that A24 is currently selling. The other available items include Hot Dog Finger Gloves, Googly Eyes, and the Auditor of the Month Trophy Candle.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, which is written and directed by filmmaking duo The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Sheinert), blew both audiences and critics away when it was released theatrically in March last year. The film stars Michelle Yeoh as a middle-aged Chinese immigrant who discovers that she is the only chance to save the multiverse. The film managed to gross over $104 million at the box office and currently holds a certified fresh score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film's recent 11 nominations for this year's Academy Awards include Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Michelle Yeoh. Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu also all received Academy Award nominations for their respective performances.

Image via A24

RELATED: The Oscars Nominating Genre Movies Like ‘Everything Everywhere’ Is Important

Speaking about her first Oscar nomination, Yeoh told The New York Times, "Of course, I’m over the moon, but I feel a little sad because I know we know there have been amazing actresses from Asia that come before me, and I stand on their shoulders. I hope this will shatter that frigging glass ceiling to no end, that this will continue, and we will see more of our faces up there.”

This also marks the first Oscar nomination for veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who shared a photo on Instagram with a caption reading, "It was never even in my wildest dream box. I have always felt very much like an outsider looking in and yet always so grateful for any and all opportunities I have had. Being a part of this beautiful movie, which just received so many acknowledgments for our talented, motley crew of artists, is the highlight of my professional life."

The Everything Everywhere Pet Rock™ can be purchased here. Everything Everywhere All At Once is currently streaming on Showtime.