We’ve barely recovered from Lamb, but indie darling A24 is already teasing its next horror movie, X, with a creepy poster. X is written and directed by Ti West, the filmmaker behind The House of the Devil and The Innkeepers, and one of the original collaborators on the V/H/S horror anthology franchise.

X is being kept under absolute secrecy, and all we know about the film so far is that it follows the production of an adult film in a secluded Texas farmhouse. While that alone doesn’t tell us much, A24 is known for releasing disturbing horror movies, and given West’s experience with the genre, we are definitely looking at something spooky. The red colors of the new poster and the suspicious blood drops sliding from a pair of naked legs are also a good indication that something will go extremely wrong in this adult movie set.

The poster also has a “plowing service” van parked in front of an old house, a nod to the old pornographic cliché of the plumber that gets seduced by a lonely woman. More disturbingly, though, is the old woman who’s standing on the house’s porch, looking with her empty eyes to the female figure that’s coming from the garden and hidden by the poster’s frame. Finally, the slogan “dying to show you a good time” mixes the language of the sex industry with horror to build our collective hype for a movie that seems to have everything to be an original and spooky ride.

X cast includes some horror experts, such as Jenna Ortega (SCREAM, You) and Mia Goth (Suspiria, A Cure for Wellness). Other cast members include Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) (Don’t Look Up, Creepshow) and Brittany Snow (Prom Night, Pitch Perfect).

While A24 is no stranger to critically acclaimed movies such as Room and Moonlight, the distribution company is mainly remembered as the home of some of the best horror movies of the last decade. A24 helped to launch the careers of Robert Eggers by releasing The VVitch and Ari Aster by producing Hereditary, with both Eggers and Aster becoming two of the most influential voices of contemporary horror. A24 would also produce Eggers’ The Lighthouse and Aster’s Midsommar, and is currently producing Aster’s third film, Disappointment Blvd.

The trailer should also give us more details about the film’s plot and setting. Check X’s poster below, and don’t forget to come back for the full trailer.

