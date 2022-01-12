Kids, it's rated R for "strong bloody violence and gore, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and language.”

Arthouse studio A24 on Wednesday dropped the first trailer for director Ti West’s new feature, X. Described as “a wild horror ride” from the filmmaker behind cult hits such as The House of the Devil and The Innkeepers, X arrives in theaters on March 18.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer introduces the characters—a bunch of young filmmakers and actors with Hollywood dreams who land up at a desolate Texas farm. They ask the ancient owner if they can use his property to shoot a movie, like it’s their “own studio backlot.” But they’re not shooting just any old film; this isn’t Super 8. They’re shooting porn.

As night falls, the elderly farmer and his kooky wife begin to take “a leering interest” in the gang and their project. The trailer does a good job of not revealing too much about the plot (and more importantly, the kills), but teases the playful tone that West brings to most of his films.

Image via A24

RELATED: Every A24 Horror Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Interestingly, X is his first feature in six years. His last movie was the 2016 Western In a Valley of Violence, starring Ethan Hawke and John Travolta. His last horror feature was 2014’s found footage picture The Sacrament. Although that film was based on the Jonestown Massacre of 1978, West gave it a contemporary setting. X, however, is a proper period horror film.

West has spent the last several years working on television projects. He’s helmed episodes of everything from the Scream anthology series to The Exorcist and Outcast. He was also a part of the directing team of Fox's Wayward Pines and the short-lived Netflix series Chambers. Outside of genre filmmaking, he’s helmed episodes of the musical drama Soundtrack and a horror-adjacent episode of the medical drama The Resident.

A red-hued poster for X featured the farmhouse, and a lady’s legs crossed in a manner that reads as the film’s title. Above it was the tagline: “Dying to show you a good time.” And in one corner was the Motion Picture Association’s rating—R, “for strong bloody violence and gore, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and language.” Phew.

X stars Jenna Ortega (You), Mia Goth (Suspiria), Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up) and Brittany Snow (Prom Night). Martin Henderson (The Ring), Owen Campbell (Super Dark Times) and Stephen Ure also star.

X arrives in theaters on March 18. You can watch the trailer here, and read the synopsis down below:

In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

Ti West and A24's New Horror Movie 'X' Gets a Poster Ahead Of Trailer Release How will this one scar our minds?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email