Because ravenous film buffs can't get enough of A24's collections of super-expensive merch - from cinderblock-heavy screenplay books, to printed tees and hats - the studio has upped the ante, collaborating with vintage store Intramural on a new line of vintage collectibles. It might be expensive, but there's a bunch of cool stuff here, assumedly collected from the basements of studios and archives of film festivals from across the globe. Ever wanted a snapback hat from the Warner Bros. Studios VIP Tour, circa 1990, in "good vintage condition"? You've got it. How about the late-70s Columbia Pictures beer stein? Bottoms up!

Those are just a couple of the finds among what is a broadly esoteric collection of artifacts. There's a tote from the 19th New York Film Festival (setting you back a cool $55, not bad for an item exhumed from forty years ago). Ever get so angry at the buffering times of HBO Max that you want to stub your cigarette out on your phone, lest you urinate on it, Roman Roy style? Well, now you can take out your frustrations on a 1980s ceramic ashtray emblazoned with the classic "HBO Is Something Else" slogan (yes, they most certainly are). And what about a Blockbuster duffle bag from the 1990s - even if you don't use it to carry your other vintage nick-nacks, maybe it can serve to remind you of simpler, analog times.

But, for our money, the piece de résistance unequivocally has to be the silk Giorgio Armani scarf decorated with an illustration of Martin Scorsese's face, iconic bushy eyebrows and all, retrieved from the 1996 Museum of the Moving Image's tribute to the director. And it's in "excellent condition!" In total, there are 38 items across the collection, with the first drop coming on December 1 - so you'd better put your alarms on if you wanna snag anything (but let's be real: none of us will). According to Nylon, it's set to be the first of three vintage capsule collections planned to roll out in the coming months.

As Nylon reports further, Bijan Shahvali, founder of Intramural, sourced the items on sale in the collection, along with pulling items from his personal stock and "friends within his vintage network". As he tells Nylon: "I was thrilled when A24 reached out because I think they really embody all the things I love about film," continuing that "my goal for this curation was to celebrate all the different aspects of the film experience that we are all nostalgic for - the blockbusters, the arthouse, theatre, the emergence of cable television, and everything in between - while still feeling very much like A24."

Well, it's variously esoteric, chic, funky, and expensive, so we'd say you've knocked it out of the park. Check out the entire line of vintage merch here.

