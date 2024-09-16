This October will mark 30 years since the spooks-in-training of Aaahh!!! Real Monsters first haunted television screens. Klasky Csupó's creative horror comedy about young monsters studying to scare humans was part of an early era of Nicktoons with classics like Doug, The Ren & Stimpy Show, and Rugrats, yet never got quite the same recognition despite solid reviews at the time and a Daytime Emmy nomination. To celebrate their milestone anniversary, Mondo is making the trio of Ickis, Oblina, and Krumm the first addition to their new Mondo Squads category of figures, bringing together killer pop culture crews with plenty of accessories in one neat kit. Collider is excited to provide a sneak peek of this new set before pre-orders open tomorrow, September 17 at Noon CT.

The collectible company's first Mondo Squad will come in both a standard and limited edition variation, the latter of which comes with even more accessories, yet is limited to only 1,000 units. In each set, the bunny-like Ickis, spindly Oblina, and hairy, eye-holding Krumm are each depicted in stunning detail, constructed by Mondo's own squad of monstrously skilled creators including concept designer Joe Allard, sculptor Brandon Gash, art director Hector Arce, painter Tom Rozejowski, packaging artist and designer Jordan Christianson, and photographer LordBobasaurus. Standard packs come in at $125 USD with accessories aplenty for customizing the figures. Ickis and Oblina get sad and scary swappable portraits while Krumm can either wear a frown or turn it upside down. Three different arms also let Oblina get extra expressive, bringing out her scariest side.

In the exclusive pack, the cast expands to include not just the three friends, but some of the other freaky creatures featured in Aaahh!!! Real Monsters. One accessory included is a Bonsty, a hungry monster child that is known for its ravenous appetite. Even in collectible form, the trio also can't escape the torment of Tim Curry's bee-like bully, Zimbo. To complete the set, fans who pay the higher price of $150 USD will also get an open-mouthed Krumm figure, more portraits and arms for Ickis and Oblina, and an extra clear figure stand over the two included in the regular set. These sets are limited to two per customer and will ship worldwide, excluding New Zealand and Australia, with a rollout expected to begin in January 2025.

'Aaahh!!! Real Monsters' Remains an Underrated Nickelodeon Classic