When the words “Lifetime movie” are thrown out, it usually conjures up images of a two-hour-long soap opera of a scorned wife, a mother’s sacrifice, or a TV-14 horror surrounding high school cheerleaders. Movies that are not usually associated with this fare are top-notch biopics of major celebrities. At least not successful ones anyway. But where there is a demand, there is a supply, nonetheless. Enter the 2014, made-for-TV movie, Aaliyah: Princess of R&B. The film is a biopic about the triple threat best known by the mononym, Aaliyah and tackles the singer's real-life rise to fame in the music and film industry, her controversial relationship with singer and music producer, R. Kelly, as well as her untimely death on August 25, 2001.

Directed by Bradley Walsh, who is mainly known for directing Hallmark or made-for-TV movies, Aaliyah: Princess of R&B is produced by Debra Martin Chase, Howard Braunstein, and Wendy Williams —yes, that Wendy Williams of daytime TV fame, who has been known to produce a handful of projects. The script is based on a hotly-contested, unauthorized biography of the singer titled Aaliyah: More Than a Woman by Christopher John Farley.

Though the movie was critically panned, Aaliyah: Princess of R&B should have been a theatrical release instead of turning into a Lifetime movie with the made-for-TV treatment. Aaliyah is beloved, even to this day more than 20 years after her death at the tender age of 22. As a Lifetime feature film, this piece was nearly doomed from the start with production difficulties, a cast change, and a lawsuit that plagued the movie. But although no one can say exactly what a Hollywood production would have looked like and how Aaliyah would have translated on the big screen, it likely would have had a better turnout and have been more favored by critics.

The Film Is Plagued by Production Issues

If a producer from a big Hollywood movie house had approached the family, they may have been much more amenable to sharing facts and material. As it were, her family sued to block production access to any of her music or any other material that they owned rights to, according to reports from The Wrap. This meant that a movie about a singer would not have access to said singer’s songs. This already made for a big gap in the storytelling process and made it feel inauthentic. However, if the film had been a Hollywood feature film, they also probably could have access to more quality material than an unauthorized biography and industry gossip.

There were significant problems with casting from the start. Due to the strife and public outrage, Zendaya, their main talent, and biggest name, backed out of the project. The part was recast to Alexandra Shipp. However, audiences were still unsatisfied. Shipp, who was most recently seen in Barbie, was a newcomer at the time and people felt she was miscast in the role. Specifically considering she had to sing as well as act since the singer’s family had banned production from using Aaliyah's originally recorded music for the film. While production issues are bad for business, the hype surrounding the movie was largely due to these production issues. Sure it generated enough buzz to get audiences to tune in, but it did not create a sense of enjoyment or connection.

Aaliyah's Family and Fans Were Opposed to the Lifetime Movie

Aaliyah’s family made it no secret that they did not feel Lifetime was the appropriate venue for her biopic, and they were unamused by the result. Aaliyah's cousin, Jomo Hankerson, told the NY Daily News in 2014, just months before its November release, that the family wanted a "major studio release along the lines of What's Love Got to Do With It" — the Tina Turner movie starring Angela Bassett in the lead role. "This needs A-list actors, A-list talent that can breathe life into what we think is a phenomenal story," she told the outlet. Hankerson went on to share how the family was mad they were never consulted about the film by Lifetime either. "They have people they can talk to, people who can provide lots of color. But if you don't talk to us, it's not in the story."

Fans, as well as critics, were disappointed in the movie with the film getting an audience score of 16% on Rotten Tomatoes. With many taking to social media during the November 15, 2014 premiere to criticize the film and its storyline that took away from her accomplishments, Aaliyah's frequent recording partner and good friend Timbaland also blasted the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In a video shared to his personal Instagram, Timbaland posted commentary and memes, including one that read "Lifetime Disrespects Aaliyah" and "I think everyone [sic] musician portrayed in this Aaliyah movie should sue the hell out Lifetime movie for failure of accurate casting."

How Many Films Did Aaliyah Star In?

While many feel the film did not touch on what made Aaliyah so impactful, she remains a huge name in the music industry, even after her untimely death. Fans feel as though she deserved the Hollywood treatment with A-list actors playing the parts and care being taken to preserve her legacy.

Aaliyah, also known as Aaliyah Dana Haughton, rejected wearing girly gowns and instead embraced a hot girl vibe. Her sophomore album, One in a Million went double platinum, and she had five Billboard Top 10 hits. She had broken into acting quite well, appearing as herself in New York Undercover and in the Jet Li film Romeo Must Die. She was a big fan of the vampire trope and was psyched to be in an adaption of Anne Rice’s Queen of the Damned, one of her favorite books. Despite it being critically panned, critics and fans hailed her performance as Akasha, including Rice herself. Though Aaliyah had a rather small filmography, there is no telling where she could have gone today. Fresh off the heels of her role opposite Stuart Townsend in Queen of the Damned, she was up for the role of Zee in The Matrix Reloaded, where she had already shot her scenes but had to be replaced shortly after her passing.

What the Lifetime Movie Failed At

On top of being down-to-earth and successful, Aaliyah was also smart. She put her education first and made cerebral, well-calculated moves in her career. Yet, the star’s illegal marriage to R. Kelly is at the center of the Lifetime movie, which is rather controversial. Not only is it the center of the story, but most critics feel as if it is inaccurately portrayed. If they were trying to villainize the union beyond legalities, they missed the mark. But it does, even if on accident, make her name inextricably linked with Kelly's, doing her legacy and family a disservice. It does seem unfair to reduce a talented and hard-working young woman’s career to a sham marriage, but with limited material for them to work with, the Lifetime production is grasping at straws and public records to write their material. The only time in the film the character Aaliyah showed any real gumption was when she demanded that Timbaland (Izaak Smith) and Missy Elliot (Chattrisse Dolabaille) produce her album, One in a Million. It was accurate at least.

To be fair, if there were plans for a Hollywood movie studio to release a biopic about Aaliyah, there was little to no buzz around it. That is enough to make fans around the world shake their collective heads. There was a demand for a movie like this to be made and Lifetime cashed in on it. Likewise, having a Lifetime version of a movie doesn’t make the possibility of a theatrical release impossible. Hopefully, fans of the star can get the motion picture of her that they, and she, deserve.