Aamir Khan made his first on-screen appearance as a child artist in Yaadon ki Baarat (Procession of Memories), followed by his first leading role as Qayamat se Qayamat Tak (From Judgement Day to Judgement Day), a tragic romance story inspired by Romeo and Juliet. The film was a huge commercial success and launched Aamir Khan’s acting career.

Aamir Khan has garnered attention for his intense performances and intelligent choice of scripts. He is commonly referred to as “Mr. Perfectionist” as he often does a film a year to focus his time and attention. He is often intimately involved in the creative process behind the big screen and has also founded a production company, Aamir Khan Productions. Since his debut in 1988, Aamir Khan has starred in over 57 films. These are his best films ranked based on their quality and significance to his career.

10 'Fanaa' (2006)

Directed by Kunal Kohli

Image via Rash Yaj Films

Fanaa, which translates to “Annihilation,” follows Rehan (Khan), a tour guide who encounters and is immediately drawn to Zooni (Kajol), a blind woman. Despite the sweet love story that brews between the two, dark secrets wait around the corner, threatening to reveal themselves and destroy Rehan and Zooni. After Rehan is seemingly killed in a bomb blast, it is revealed that he is a militant leader of a dangerous terrorist organization.

Ultimately, Fanna is a dysfunctional love story tainted with blood and dark secrets, proving that love either makes you or destroys you. The film became a commercial success and received praise for the storyline, which often took a unique and surprising turn of events. Khan especially received praise for his performance as Rehan, as he convincingly played the role of someone both so sincere and sinister.

9 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' (1992)

Directed by Mansoor Khan

Image via Eros Worldwide.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (“He Who Wins”) follows Sanjaylal (Khan) and his older brother Ratanlal (Mamik Singh), two college students in Dehradun. As their family is part of the average working class, there is fierce competition between them and the other more elite schools, especially when it comes to the annual sports competition.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is still regarded as an influential film that addresses superficialities and class differences while grounded in reality.

Although the underrated film is a sports drama, it explores the underlying themes of brotherhood and personal growth as Sanjaylal matures from a lazy and aimless boy with few goals to a focused and responsible individual. Despite the cute and simplistic love song, Pehla Nasha ('First Love'), which has garnered attention as a timeless favourite, the movie was grounded in a story of two brothers. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is still regarded as an influential film that addresses superficialities and class differences while grounded in reality.

8 'Laagan' (2001)

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker

Image via Aamir Khan Productions.

Laagan, which translates to “Land Tax,” takes place in 1893 when India was under British rule. The story follows a group of farmers in a small village struggling to make ends meet amidst poverty and poor harvest due to a prolonged drought, only for a high land tax to be imposed. Frustrated and enraged, Bhuvan (Khan) takes matters into his own hands, openly opposing the tax.

In retaliation, an obnoxious and arrogant officer, Captain Russell (Paul Blackthorne), challenges the villagers to a game of cricket, a sport entirely new to them. If the villagers can beat Russell’s team, the taxes they owe will be waived for 3 years. Laagan received widespread acclaim for its direction, screenplay, acting, and storyline, which addressed the inequalities of the colonial rule in India.

7 'Ghajini' (2008)

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss

Image via Geetha Arts & Reliance Entertainment.

Ghajini, an unofficial remake of the Hollywood film Memento, is a story about Sanjay Singhania (Khan) who suffers from short term memory loss. He cleverly utilizes photographs, notes, and tattoos to remind himself of his goal: to seek vengeance for the death of his girlfriend. Unlike Memento, almost half of Ghajini explored who Sanjay was before his brain injury and subsequent amnesia.

The background story allowed viewers to sympathize with him and root for his success. Similarly, Memento was mostly in the perspective of the main character. However, Ghajini also incorporated other characters’ perspectives, creating ample opportunity for suspenseful moments. The film was a great success and has been considered one of Khan’s best performances. Khan played two very different sides of the same character, as viewers saw Sanjay as a confident yet soft-hearted businessman as well as a vengeful, bitter, and angry man in parallel.