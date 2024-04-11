The Big Picture Aang: The Last Airbender movie is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2025, continuing the original Team Avatar's adventures.

Dave Bautista will portray the villain in the upcoming film, adding excitement and suspense to the highly anticipated story.

Paramount's Avatar Studios department plans more theatrical releases, expanding the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender for fans.

With the release of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aang's story has become more popular than ever. But after the debut of the live-action iteration of the story has delighted the world, it's time for the original animated character to return in Aang: The Last Airbender, a movie currently set to hit theaters on October 10, 2025. While it might sound exciting to finally know the title of the first animated theatrical release connected to the franchise, it wasn't the only surprise Paramount had in store for their panel at this year's edition of CinemaCon.

The studio also announced that Dave Bautista is set to portray the villain in Aang: The Last Airbender. While more details surrounding the character's identity are currently under wraps, the fact that Bautista has been cast in the upcoming story proves that the studio is ready to bring Aang and his friends to the big screen in the best way they can. While Bautista has portrayed heroes over the majority of his career, he's also stepped into the shoes of formidable villains, just like he did in the recent Knock at the Cabin. Time will tell if this new villain will be more dangerous than Fire Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill), Aang's first major antagonist.

Dave Bautista is more than ready to step into the world of Aang: The Last Airbender, after the performer's acting career was launched due to his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. In recent years, Bautista has appeared in titles such as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Dune: Part Two, where he portrayed the unpredictable Glossu Rabban. Before he was a major film star, Bautista dominated the ring fighting against people like John Cena, until he seized a brilliant opportunity and became known for his big screen roles.

The World of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Expands

Close

Aang: The Last Airbender will finally continue the adventures of the original Team Avatar, after The Legend of Korra focused on entirely new characters. The upcoming movie is only one of the stories Paramount has planned as part of their Avatar Studios department, with more theatrical releases based on different characters making their way to the big screen in the near future. Details on the upcoming movies are currently kept under wraps, but taking into account how successful Netflix's version of the story has become, it's clear that audiences are ready to stay in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender for a very long time.

Aang: The Last Airbender is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 10, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.