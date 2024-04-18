The Big Picture Aang: The Last Airbender has been delayed to January 20, 2026.

Avatar Studios plans to expand the franchise with multiple theatrical releases.

The original creators return as executive producers for Aang: The Last Airbender.

Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender will have to wait more to see what happened to their favorite characters after the events of the animated series. Variety has confirmed that Aang: The Last Airbender, the theatrical release that will follow Aang and his friends once again, has been delayed to January 20, 2026. The movie was previously scheduled to be released on October 10, 2025. At the same time, another one of Paramount's upcoming animated features will be released a week later than expected, with Transformers One now debuting in theaters on September 20.

Not much is known about the plot of Aang: The Last Airbender, other than the fact that Eric Nam will voice Aang, and Dave Bautista will voice the antagonist of the upcoming adventure. Bautista recently reprised his role as Glossu Rabban in Dune: Part Two, the sequel that continues Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) journey to free Arrakis from the Emperor (Christopher Walken). The upcoming story set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be the first theatrical release from Avatar Studios, Paramount's new division that will focus on expanding the franchise across several projects in development.

Part of the studio's plans to expand the franchise includes several theatrical releases following different narratives. Besides Aang: The Last Airbender, the studio is currently working on at least two other Avatar stories meant to debut on the big screen. The other features haven't been given a release date at the moment, and it remains to be seen if the delay of Aang: The Last Airbender will affect their development. The original Avatar: The Last Airbender series also received a live-action adaptation from Netflix, and it proved to be a massive success for the streaming platform.

Who Is Behind 'Aang: The Last Airbender'?

Close

Aang: The Last Airbender will be directed by Lauren Montgomery, who worked on the original Nickelodeon series, alongside William Mata. Montgomery spent years of her career working as a storyboard artist for animated movies based on the characters of DC Comics, including Batman: Bad Blood and Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox. When it comes to Mata, the filmmaker previously worked on stories such as The Sea Beast and Trolls World Tour, setting the stage for his collaboration with Montgomery in the upcoming film.

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender, stepped away from Netflix's live-action adaptation of the series due to creative differences. But the duo will return to the world they brought to life in Aang: The Last Airbender, where they will work as executive producers. The pair also worked together in The Legend of Korra, the animated series that followed a different Avatar after Aang's eventual death.

Aang: The Last Airbender will premiere in theaters on January 20, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. You can stream the original series on Paramount+.

Avatar: The Last Airbender In a war-torn world of elemental magic, a young boy reawakens to undertake a dangerous mystic quest to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar, and bring peace to the world. Release Date February 21, 2005 Cast Dee Bradley Baker , Mae Whitman , Jack De Sena , Dante Basco Main Genre Animation Seasons 3

Watch on Paramount+