When it comes to animated series of the 2000s, few are as beloved as Avatar: The Last Airbender. The series followed Aang as he trained to be the Avatar, master of all four elements, so he could take on the dreaded Fire Lord. It ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. Since then, there has been a sequel animated series, comic book continuations, a live-action film, and a live-action Netflix adaptation that premiered earlier this year. That latter has been renewed for two more seasons, following the path of the animated series. However, the next expansion in the Avatar universe is the animated film Aang: The Last Airbender. Recently, at the Toronto International Film Festival, the new voice of Katara, Jessica Matten, talked about taking on the iconic character.

While promoting her upcoming Netflix sports drama Rez Ball, Matten told Collider’s Steven Weintraub what it meant to be a part of a franchise that means a lot to so many people. “I'm really honored. I'm playing Katara.” She would continue on:

“It's really cool. I actually got to meet Eric Nam, who's playing Aang a couple of weeks ago in LA, and he's a nice human. I've met Dave Bautista a couple of years ago in Toronto. I met Dave briefly in Toronto just through mutual friends. He's a great guy too, so I'm really excited that it's just a cast of incredible people, really kind. That's what you want to do. You want to be working with kind, cool people on projects. I'm looking forward to that. That comes out early next year. I learned more about what Avatar: The Last Airbender was for people just by honestly booking this role. I really just hope I serve it justice and I hope people like what I do. I just don't want to let anyone down, that’s all.”

When diving more into the series having a very passionate fan base, Matten admitted, “There is, and I love that.” Her Rez Ball co-star Kauchani Bratt and director Sydney Freeland are included in that extensive group of fans. “I’m one of those people,” Bratt said before revealing “When she told me, we were on set, she was auditioning for it. Is that right?” Matten added, “Actually, I was in my callbacks during Rez Ball.” Bratt would finish the conversation saying, “She was telling me about it, and I was like over the moon. That's so amazing. I knew she was going to get it, and I knew she was going to kill it. I'm super excited to see it, just as a fan of the series.”

What Is ‘Aang: The Last Airbender’ About?

Close

Aang: The Last Airbender takes place after the events of the original series, portraying Aang, Katara, and Sokka as adults. While there's still a lot of mystery to the plot, as Matten alluded to, David Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) will be playing the villain of the film, while Eric Nam and Román Zaragoza will be the new voices of Aang and Sokka respectively. Danté Basco will also be returning as the voice of Zuko. We saw bits and pieces of our favorite Avatar crew's adult lives in the franchise's sequel series, The Legend of Korra, which ran from 2012 to 2014. That being said, they were rarely the focus outside of Aang's history, and a couple of flashbacks sprinkled throughout the show. This film will be the first of multiple planned theatrical releases.

While the film was originally set to release next year, Aang: The Last Airbender will now arrive in theaters on January 20, 2026. As we wait for more updates and see what Matten brings to Katara, you can stream the Avatar universe, including the original series, Legend of Korra, and the live-action series on Netflix.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (2024) 6 10 A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save the world and fight against an enemy bent on stopping him. Release Date February 22, 2024 Creator Albert Kim Cast Daniel Dae Kim , Paul Sun-Hyung Lee , Ken Leung , Tamlyn Tomita , Gordon Cormier , Kiawentiio Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

