The Big Picture Paramount's booth at Licensing Expo showcased new pillars featuring the four nations from Avatar: The Last Airbender ahead of their new animated movie Aang: The Last Airbender.

The animated feature will hit theaters on January 20, 2026.

Paramount also highlighted The Smurfs, Star Trek, TMNT, Sonic, and Dora the Explorer at the event.

At this year's Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, Paramount's booth was a nostalgic treasure trove, showcasing promotional materials from their latest successful ventures in the entertainment world. The booth was particularly vibrant with the recent memories of well-received IPs, like Avatar: The Last Airbender, which caught the eye with its striking artwork on colourful pillars. The display featuring past and future releases showcases how Paramount has adeptly brought new life to beloved stories, ensuring that the legacies of these iconic franchises continue to thrive.

Leading the charge was the animated feature Aang: The Last Airbender, which has set the stage for its release on January 20, 2026. Fans were treated to stunning pillars of color and whirlwind designs to promote the movie. The film will feature the following as the voices behind the beloved characters: Eric Nam as Aang, Jessica Matten as Katara, Roman Zaragoza as Sokka, and Dionne Quan as Toph, with the legendary Dante Basco reprising his role as Zuko. Adding to the excitement, Dave Bautista is set to voice the film’s primary antagonist, promising a powerful and intense showdown in the animated epic.

Paramount Brings 'Star Trek,' 'TMNT' and More to Licensing Expo