The Big Picture Aardman Animation has reassured fans that they have plenty of clay for their productions, despite reports of a shortage from their clay supplier going out of business.

The company purchased a large amount of clay stock to last them two years and has been working on plans for a smooth transition to new suppliers.

Aardman is known for iconic films like Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run, with a sequel titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget set to be released on Netflix on December 15.

Aardman Animation has moved to allay fears that the company is running out of its signature clay, following reports that the studio was in danger of a shortage. It was reported yesterday that Newclay Products, the company that produces specialty clay, had gone out of business earlier in 2023, leaving Aardman scrambling to purchase the remainder.

Valerie Dearing, one of the directors of Newclay Products, said, “Aardman bought a lot of our remaining stock of Newplast to keep them going. They got what they said was two years’ worth. It came to about 40 boxes, which must have been around 400 kg.” However, the company has now released a statement on Twitter designed to quash any worries fans might have that their productions are in danger, adding that they have been "tinkering away" to ensure a smooth transition between clay suppliers.

"We are touched about recent concern over the future of our beloved clay creations, but wanted to reassure fans that there is absolutely no need to worry. We have high levels of existing stocks of modelling clay to service current and future productions and, much like Wallace in his workshop, we have been tinkering away behind the scenes for quite some time with plans in place to ensure a smooth transition to new stocks to continue to make our iconic productions."

What Films Is Aardman Known For?

Aardman is probably best known worldwide for Wallace and Gromit, their mascots. Wallace is a quirky inventor, and Gromit is his intelligent, resourceful dog. Their feature film debut, Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. Aardman's first feature film was Chicken Run, about a group of chickens attempting to escape from a farm before they are turned into pies. Its sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, which will be released on Netflix on December 15.

