The Big Picture Aardman Animation's follow-up film to Chicken Run was going to be an adaptation of The Tortoise and the Hare but the project never came to fruition.

Tortoise vs. Hare was an important film for Aardman in solidifying its partnership with DreamWorks, but production issues ultimately led to its cancellation.

The potential competition from Shrek and the desire to explore different stories may have influenced Aardman's decision to abandon Tortoise vs. Hare and pursue other projects.

The book Chicken Run: Hatching the Movie by Brian Sibley chronicles the ups and downs of Aardman Animation embarking on its first feature film. It’s an incredibly trying process, but also one the Aardman artists found creatively stimulating. The final pages of the book depicted Chicken Run as being in the rearview mirror, and the folks at Aardman contemplating the future. This studio was turning its attention to a new film, called Tortoise vs. Hare. A riff on the Aesop’s Fable The Tortoise and the Hare, it would have been realized as a mockumentary and offered a fresh new take on an old story.

This text explicitly notes that one challenge for Aardman was “adapting an already known story…for a studio that’s always aimed to tell its own stories.” Still, Aardman bigwigs like Peter Lord and Nick Park expressed lots of enthusiasm for the film in this book from 2000…none of which would be enough to result in a finished film. Aardant has gone on to do a lot of movies since the original Chicken Run including the new sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. However, its cinematic exploits would never include Tortoise vs. Hare, which never got off the ground.

After 'Chicken Run,' It Was All About 'Tortoise vs. Hare' at Aardman

A key aspect of Tortoise vs. Hare, as referenced in Chicken Run: Hatching the Movie, was that this feature format would pay homage to the earliest Aardman productions. Faux documentaries had been at the heart of Aardman back to the days of Creature Comforts. Having decidedly unrealistic stop-motion animated characters filmed through cinematography associated with deeply realistic and “authentic” stories was always good for a laugh in the format of short films. Why not give it a go as a feature film? Plus, going this route would ensure that Tortoise vs. Hare was visually different from Chicken Run, which was shot like a mid-20th century POW drama. Aardman did not want to repeat itself two movies in!

This potential new movie held extra significance because it had the potential to strengthen Aardman’s relationship with an American movie studio giant. In 1999, DreamWorks and Aardman signed a new distribution deal building off their collaborations on Chicken Run. Tortoise Vs. Hare was slated to be the first post-Chicken Run movie in this partnership. This new version of a classic fairytale would be very important in dictating the flow of a decidedly modern corporate relationship. This new project needed to click so that the Aardman/DreamWorks dynamic wouldn’t start to crumble.

And so, Aardman got to work on Tortoise Vs. Hare, which, being a stop motion film, would take its time to be fully realized. Nick Park and Peter Lord revealed in July 2000 that Richard Goleszowski would be directing the film and that no voice cast had been set for the title just yet. Now known as Richard Starzak, this filmmaker was a logical choice for helming Tortoise vs. Hare given his experience in the early 1990s directing the Rex the Runt shorts for Aardman. Those popular productions set him up as an obvious candidate to direct the second feature-length title at Aardman…though his filmmaking exploits on this title would not last long. Tortoise Vs. Hare was about to lose the race before it even began.

‘Tortoise vs. Hare’ Would Never Recover From Its Production Issues

In the summer of 2001, news about the official voice cast for Tortoise vs. Hare finally emerged, though such reveals weren’t under the best of circumstances. First, in June 2001, Michael Caine departed the lead role of Maurice the Tortoise due to scheduling conflicts. The storytelling issues that would haunt Tortoise vs. Hare were referenced in an official PR statement on Caine leaving the film, with an Aardman figure claiming the movie had gone through seven screenplay drafts and would need way more in the future. With this news, Paul Whitehouse was revealed to be voicing the Hare, Bob Hoskins would be playing hamster trainer Taffy, and Brenda Blethyn was also in the cast in an unknown role. Though this news came with initial word that a replacement for Caine had already been found, there would be no chance for such casting news to emerge. By July 2001, Tortoise Vs Hare was shelved.

At the time, Aardman claimed the plan was to delay the feature from a 2003 debut to 2004 and give the script more time to gestate. Aardman officials claimed that Chicken Run had years to simmer on a screenwriting level while Tortoise vs. Hare had been rushed out into the world. More work on its story could only benefit this movie, so the official studio statements said. Even so, nearly 100 workers were laid off from Aardman as a result of the movie being temporarily paused. Anonymous statements online claimed that Tortoise vs. Hare needed way more than a new script though. These reports painted a picture of a chaotic production that had disposed of finished sets and had left voice actors behind abruptly. Clearly, massive problems were going on at the heart of Tortoise vs. Hare that would be difficult to iron out.

Aardman Leaves 'The Tortoise and the Hare' Behind for 'Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit'

After this news, Aardman made no real public attempts to salvage Tortoise vs. Hare. Instead, the studio moved on to another feature heavy on rabbits, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. In hindsight, one must wonder if the big must-see movie of summer 2001 (the season Tortoise vs. Hare went belly-up) played a role in this film’s demise. With Shrek becoming a pop culture phenomenon and catapulting DreamWorks to new box office highs, the world of postmodern fairy tale riffs was clearly a lucrative market. However, it was also territory DreamWorks was keen to dominate with Shrek sequels and spin-offs. An Aardman Tortoise and The Hare parody could’ve stepped on the toes of various Shrek follow-ups (don’t forget, Hare’s delayed release date of 2004 would’ve launched it the same year as Shrek 2). It’s doubtful DreamWorks personally stepped in to kill Tortoise vs. Hare or anything dramatic like that. However, both the popularity and competition from Shrek could’ve inspired Aardman to look at other stories for movies rather than spend so much energy salvaging this title that audiences might’ve dismissed it as a Shrek clone.

Whatever the reason for its death, Tortoise vs. Hare would never see the light of day. Aardman would move on to wildly different feature film projects, while Starzak finally got to direct a theatrical motion picture with The Shaun the Sheep Movie in 2015. Aardman and DreamWorks would only keep their distribution agreement going until 2007 after making just three movies together, none of which exclusively focused on hares or tortoises. All that hope and enthusiasm from the final pages of Chicken Run: Hatching the Movie suggest so much excitement for what Tortoise vs. Hare could be. However, no amount of excitement nor stop-motion wizardry from Aardman can overcome something as fatal as a deeply flawed script.

