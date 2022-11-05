Actor, rapper, and former pop star, Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34, according to a report from TMZ. Carter originally rose to fame in the late 1990s when he began his career as a pop singer. The younger brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Aaron quickly made his own name in music, becoming a beloved 90s heartthrob.

Carter was found dead on Saturday in his Lancaster, California residence. Though the latter half of Carter's life was marred by legal and substance abuse issues, Carter originally shot to fame at just nine years old. He made his debut in music in 1997 with a self-titled debut album, which sold an impressive one million copies. However, his second album, Aaron's Party, outdid his first attempt many times over, tripling his first album's success. Following the immense triumph of his second album, Carter became a regular on the children's network Nickelodeon. He also toured with his brother's band The Backstreet Boys, cementing his status as a teen idol.

In terms of his personal life, Carter made waves in the early 2000s when his dual romance with fellow teen sensations Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan sparked a feud between the two teen stars which, quite frankly, lead to some of the best pop music from that era.

Carter also made an appearance on Broadway, performing in the musical Seussical. Later in his career, Carter transitioned from pop to rap, and also made an appearance on the celebrity dance competition Dancing With The Stars. Carter also made television appearances to discuss his struggles with substance abuse. He previously starred in the reality series House of Carter, which focused on Carter and his siblings.

Aaron Carter was only 34 years old at the time of his death. He is survived by his brother Nick, their two sisters, Angel, and B.J., and his son, Prince. Carter is preceded in death by his older sister Leslie Carter, who passed away from a drug overdose in 2012. Carter's passing was just announced earlier today, and further details regarding the cause of death are currently being kept private.

Carter will be remembered as a cultural icon of the late nineties and early 2000s. You can take a look at his iconic video for "Aaron's Party" below. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family.