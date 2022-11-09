The saddening news of the death of the former teen heartthrob, Aaron Carter, has made headlines and caused deep sorrow not only to his family but fans who were rooting for him. Earlier this year, Carter in August told Daily Mail that he had been rebuilding himself by getting "on the tracks and keep[ing] going," despite many still painting him as a drug addict after five years of sobriety. Before his untimely death at the age of 34, the star had planned to take a "second chance" in his career and had recently filmed the pilot for the comedy series titled Group.

The sitcom centered on group therapy and advocates for mental health, a premise that was near and dear to Carter's heart. Group's pilot writer and director, Brian Farmer, confirmed via TMZ that the former Disney Channel star had finished filming the show's pilot episode. He also referred to Carter as a warm-hearted soul who was a genuine joy to work with and was eager to play a fictionalized version of himself in a series that tackles mental health advocacy. Farmer also released a statement expressing that Carter's death was both shocking and heartbreaking, saying:

"Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about. He said being a part of the show gave him something positive to work toward, and I’ll forever cherish that. He was such a kind soul and a pleasure to work with, and he will be dearly missed by everyone who was a part of Group and countless others. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

Having gained the blessing of Carter's management, the film producers plan to complete the show, which will be a tribute to Carter's memory. Olive Chiacchia, who portrayed Carter's love interest in the comedy sitcom, posted images from the set on Instagram, explaining that his death wasn't the reason why she wanted to post the photos. "I was waiting until the release of the pilot. I had the pleasure of playing your love interest in Group, and you were truly the most loving, professional, kind, and talented performer I’ve worked with," she said, adding: "I wish the world saw you the way I do and saw your side of the story. Everyone knew your struggles, so I share this story in hopes that you will be remembered for your heart and your light."

Carter's body was discovered in his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday, November 5. He is survived by his two sisters, Angel and B.J., his brother, Nick Carter, and his son, Prince. Despite a long struggle with drugs and alcohol, the "I Want Candy" singer will always be regarded as a pop culture icon of the late nineties and early 2000s. At a young age, the rap artist rose to prominence as a pop singer and television personality. He released five studio albums between 1997 and 2018, with his self-titled debut album in 1997 selling a million copies. His second album, "Aaron's Party," outperformed his first, cementing his status as a teen idol.

There is no release information yet for Group. You can see Chiacchia's post down below.