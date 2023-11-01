The Big Picture Rumble Through the Dark, starring Aaron Eckhart and Bella Thorne, is releasing soon after production wrapped two years ago.

The exclusive sneak peek showcases a violent and amusing first meeting between Eckhart's character Jack and Thorne's character Annette.

The film follows the story of Jack Boucher, a bare-knuckle cage fighter in debt to the mob, as he tries to repay his debts and escape his troubled past with the support of Annette.

Although production wrapped two years ago, the release of Rumble Through the Dark, a thriller starring Aaron Eckhart and Bella Thorne, is just a few days away, and Collider is delighted to be partnering with Lionsgate to give our readers the chance to view an exclusive clip from the film before it drops in select theatres next week, and then video on demand the week after that.

The sneak peek features an extremely violent but amusing first meeting between Eckhart's Jack Boucher and Thorne's Annette. Annette is being accosted by a man demanding money from her in a car wash. Jack spots this confrontation and goes to offer his assistance, bringing out his knuckledusters and dispatching the assailant before checking in with Annette, who asks him if he's okay, given the state he's found himself in.

The film's story revolves around Boucher, a bare-knuckle cage fighter who's in debt to the mob and is in a battle to make things right, by any means necessary. In order to repay his debts, a desperate Jack reluctantly steps back inside the cage but finds himself spurred on by the support of Annette and his determination to finally escape from the clutches of his demons of the past.

What is Michael Farris Smith's 'The Fighter' About?

Published in 2018, the story is set in the town of Meridian, Mississippi, and it follows the life of the protagonist, Jack Boucher, a man struggling with the traumas of his past and trying to find his place in the world. Boucher is a boxer who has experienced a difficult and violent life. He is haunted by a troubled childhood, the loss of his family, and the brutal nature of his former career. He is now trying to make a fresh start and find redemption by working as a groundskeeper at a local church. His life becomes intertwined with a troubled young woman named Annette, and the novel explores themes of redemption, overcoming adversity and chasing a better life when faced with difficult circumstances. Smith's novel is effective in painting a vivid and often dark picture of the Deep South and its troubled inhabitants.

The movie is directed by Graham Phillips and Parker Phillips, while producers include Cassian Elwes (Dallas Buyers Club), Tate Taylor (Girl on a Train), and John Norris. In addition to Eckhart and Thorne, the film also stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Secrets and Lies) as mob boss Big Momma Sweet, Ritchie Coster, Amanda Saunders, Joe Hursley, Mike McColl, Derek Russo, and Christopher Winchester.

Rumble Through the Dark will be available in theaters on November 3 and on demand and digital on November 10. Check out the sneak peek below: