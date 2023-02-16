Aaron Eckhart will play a CIA-affiliated pilot who gets caught in a terrorist's deadly games in Midair. Deadline reports that the film will feature Eckhart as a cargo plane pilot who runs rogue missions for the CIA; however, his latest mission hits a snag when he finds himself pursued by a terrorist, forcing him run a gauntlet of airborne peril. To survive and keep his plane's crew and passengers alive, Eckhart's character must uncover the terrible truth of the situation.

Eckhart first gained attention for his dark turn in writer/director Neil LaBute's misanthropic black comedy In the Company of Men. He went on to appear in several of LaBute's subsequent films, including Your Friends and Neighbors and Nurse Betty. After a series of prominent supporting roles in Erin Brockovich, The Pledge, and Any Given Sunday, he achieved leading man status, starring in the disaster thriller The Core, the romantic drama Possession with Gwyneth Paltrow, and the thriller Suspect Zero. His leading role as a tobacco lobbyist in the satirical Thank You For Smoking earned him critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination and his dark turn as doomed Gotham City district attorney Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight gave him a role in a record-breaking blockbuster.

He has since starred in the supernatural action film I, Frankenstein, the high-octane action thrillers Olympus Has Fallen and its sequel London Has Fallen, Clint Eastwood's Miracle on the Hudson drama Sully, and Roland Emmerich's WWII film Midway. He can next be seen in Ambush, a Vietnam War thriller. Martens has an extensive TV filmography, having helmed episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., 12 Monkeys, and Fear The Walking Dead; he made his feature debut with 2021's SAS: Red Notice, starring Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, and Andy Serkis.

The upcoming thriller will be helmed by director Magnus Martens. Of the film, Martens says:

"Aaron is a stellar leading man who posses all the qualities of this character; honor, focus and incredible loyalty. I look forward to bringing this heart pounding, exhilarating story to life for audiences around the globe."

George Mahaffey will write Midair's script; he also penned the upcoming Eckhart thriller Chief of Station. Midair will be produced by Steve Jones of Bee Holder Productions, and Concourse Media.

Midair will be presented to distributors at the European Film Market. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.