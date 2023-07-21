Aaron Eckhart isn’t necessarily a household name among casual audiences, but among film buffs, he’s well-known as one of the most consistent character actors in the industry. Eckhart has appeared in a wide range of projects throughout his career, but, unquestionably, his two most iconic roles thus far have been as the charismatic tobacco salesman Nick Naylor in Jason Reitman’s black comedy Thank You For Smoking and the wholesome lawyer-turned-supervillain Harvey Dent in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Both roles required Eckhart to suggest a darker side within him, but he truly got the chance to play a terrifying villain in the 1997 black comedy In the Company of Men. Neil Labute’s fascinating adaptation of his own play examines the complexities of practical jokes and how games of cruelty only end up making all of the participants feel worse. With Labute's latest film, Fear The Night, releasing today, now is the perfect time to look back at one of his darkest films.

What Is ‘In the Company Of Men’ About?

1997’s In the Company of Men follows the bored everyday lives of corporate office workers Howard (Matt Malloy) and Chad (Eckhart), who are caught in the midst of an obnoxious restructuring that forces them to temporarily work at a different office complex. Both Chad and Howard are more grumpy than usual due to a series of failed relationships, expressing their desire to get “revenge” on all the women that they feel have seemingly “betrayed” them by denying their lust. While the characterization of both Howard and Chad is obviously quite toxic, Labute makes it clear that Chad is the aggressor of the two, and the more likely to actually back up his string of hateful works with some sort of action. Eckhart seamlessly combines the charisma of an experienced white-collar worker with the feverish rage of a playground bully.

As they pursue the new employees, a bored Chad comes up with a scheme that he believes will both entertain them and give them the chance to take vengeance upon an entire gender that deserves to be “punished.” He convinces Matt to help him partake in a cruel prank; they will select an insecure underling (who they both deem to be unattractive) and simultaneously make romantic advances on her. Their goal is to convince this woman that she is in the midst of a Cinderella-esque story before pulling the rug out from under her at the same time, and thus revealing their spot. Both Howard and Chad have recently been broken up with and have feelings of embitterment; what better way (in their eyes) to take out their rage than to torment one woman with the heartbreak of losing two lovers?

The goal of In the Company of Men is not to justify or question these men’s behavior; it’s obvious (and even acknowledged) on their part that what they’re doing is an act of abuse. What LaBute unpacks is each person’s individual capacity for cruelty. Both Howard and Chad are in fragile emotional places and are willing to make absurd, sexist statements about women. However, while Howard’s anger is simply a short burst of nastiness that comes with a post-breakup scenario, Chad’s comes from a deeper desire to prey upon all that he sees as weak. It’s a truly horrifying example of a character who has no sense of empathy whatsoever; Eckhart’s casual demeanor only makes Chad more eerily realistic.

Neil Labute's Script Is Still Relevant Today

While LaBute’s name may have negative connotations for some film fans considering the string of poor horror films within his filmography (including the infamously disastrous 2006 remake of The Wicker Man starring Nicolas Cage), he’s actually quite accomplished as a playwright. LaBute’s horror films may tend to feature some sort of supernatural element, but the horror of In the Company of Men comes from a very realistic form of toxic workplace aggression that Eckhart captures with painstaking realism. Even though the film takes place in the corporate office world of the 1990s, it’s spookily predictive of Gamergate, cyberbullying, and all the issues that result from public discourse on the Internet today.

Howard and Chad agree that their deaf co-worker Christine (Stacey Edwards) will be the best target for their deceit; Christine is so self-conscious and fearful of interacting with others that she wears headphones all day to avoid conversation, and it speaks to Chad’s conviction in his own sordid plan that he is willing to ignore the barriers in communication simply to proceed with his complex prank. Christine is brought to life elegantly by Edwards; while it would have been easy for Edwards to paint the character as a completely naive “deer caught in the headlights,” she seems to be generally shocked at the notion of compassion, given that it’s something she’s not routinely shown.

The nature of compassion and its immediate healing effects impact both Chad and Howard on their respective dates as they steadily begin to take the joke more seriously. Both find surprise in the emotions that they’re feeling; for Howard, he’s shocked to learn that his compassion is taken seriously by Christine, and he sees the effect that his lavish compliments have on her. It’s when she starts reciprocating what she perceived to be genuine kindness that he’s truly taken aback and begins to start taking their relationship seriously.

'In the Company of Men' Is All About Real-World, Human Horror

However, Chad proves that his superiority complex knows no end as he aims to compete with Howard. He’s infuriated that Christine would choose Howard, someone he sees as his inferior, over him, and the bitterness of his last breakup immediately begins to take shape. While sexism is obviously the root of Chad’s rage, it’s suggested through a subtle performance by Eckhart that he is even more insecure than the women that he planned to victimize. Chad needs to be rewarded for every situation that he is in; he feels angered that he’s not at a higher position at work, infuriated that Christine wouldn’t instantly fall into his arms, and angry that Howard would ever give up on the prank.

Chad’s true heartlessness comes across in a shocking final twist that reframes the entire game’s intention; in the end, Chad was tormenting Howard with the allure of friendship as much as he was deceiving Christine with the potential of romance. Eckhart and LaBute are both veterans of the horror genre, but In the Company of Men captures the truly awful nature of those that are devoid of kindness.