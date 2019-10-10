Watch: Aaron Paul Recaps ‘Breaking Bad’ in 2.5 Minutes Ahead of ‘El Camino’

0

Happy El Camino Eve, folks! Vince Gilligan‘s full-length return to the world of Breaking Bad drops on Netflix October 11, which means it is officially too late to re-watch the show in its entirety unless you’ve got the kind of meth that slows down time. (Note: Please do not take the time-slowing meth. Or the regular kind of meth.) Good news, though: Collider has a detailed rundown of everything that happened with teacher-turned-drug-kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in Breaking Bad‘s final chapter. And if you don’t have time for that, Paul showed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live to recap the entire series in two-and-a-half minutes. Spoilers, obviously.

Paul does a surprisingly good job here considering it’s just a bit and a lot of wonkiness went down over Breaking Bad‘s five seasons. (“Jessica Jones’ dad gets sad and crashes two planes into each other” is not at all inaccurate.) The actor will, of course, reprise the role of Jesse Pinkman for El Camino, which follows the character after his escape from the Neo-Nazi shootout that ended Walt’s life.

Check out the recap video below. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie debuts on Netflix on Friday, October 11. For even more on the film, make sure to head over to this behind-the-scenes featurette and the full-length trailer.

Here is the official synopsis for El Camino: