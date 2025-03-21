Summary Collider's Perri Nemiroff chats with the team behind Ash at SXSW 2025.

Stars Eiza González and Aaron Paul and director Flying Lotus discuss navigating sci-fi tropes, world-building, and working with themes of isolation.

Paul also teases more Westworld, and González shares an update on 3 Body Problem Season 2 and discusses her experience working with Boots Riley on I Love Boosters.

Getting left alone can take a mental toll on anyone. Eiza González and Aaron Paul felt their own sense of isolation while working on Ash. A departure for Flying Lotus after his directorial debut, the adult animated comedy Kuso, Ash is set on a distant planet where a woman (González) wakes up and finds out that her entire crew at the base camp has been massacred. Unaware of what could have caused the destruction, she goes on a quest for answers, and that quest takes a gnarly turn.

To celebrate Ash's World Premiere at SXSW 2025, the director and leads made a stop at the Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center for a conversation with Perri Nemiroff. During the interview, Flying Lotus highlighted his enthusiasm for world-building, addressed avoiding sci-fi tropes established by Alien, and discussed how the project's main characters navigate isolation. The cast also shared how filming at a warehouse in New Zealand without their loved ones helped them get into the mindset of their characters.

In addition to talking about Ash, González also gave an update on the production status of Netflix's 3 Body Problem Season 2 and detailed her experience working with Boots Riley on I Love Boosters. You can watch the full interview in the video above, or you can read the transcript below.

Guillermo del Toro Gave Flying Lotus a Word of Advice Before 'Ash'

The Oscar-winning filmmaker told him to "direct the movies that need you to make them".

PERRI NEMIROFF: Because we're celebrating Ash as a film festival debut, our audience might not know it yet. Can one of you give a brief synopsis?

AARON PAUL: Are you ready? A girl wakes up in a base camp on another planet, played by this brilliant young actress. She's very beaten up, she's very confused. She doesn't quite remember who she is. She's realizing very quickly that her entire crew has been murdered, and then, someone shows up on the outside of the base camp, and she attacks him, and that happens to be me. She's trying to figure out if she can trust him; he's trying to figure out if he can trust her.

EIZA GONZÁLEZ: It's kind of a cat and mouse.

One of my favorite parts of getting a synopsis, especially for a movie like this, is it shows me exactly where to stop so I don't spoil anything!

PAUL: Smart. Yeah, stop there!

I am a big nerd and I read the press notes. Flying Lotus, there are a couple of things in your director's statement that really caught my eye. You brought up a conversation you had with Guillermo del Toro, who I love. He's a ray of light in this industry. He told you, "Don't direct the movies that you need to make. Direct the movies that need you to make them."

FLYING LOTUS: The way he said it, too, was just perfect.

When this idea came your way, what was it about it that made you think, I need to make this movie for that reason?

FLYING LOTUS: That's a good question. For me, it was just the way that it had a sense of world-building that was there, but it wasn't necessarily complete. It was just the inklings of some really cool ideas that I was just like, "Oh, but if it had that, or you add a little bit of this!" It started to form, and I just felt like it needed my touch, or else something bad was going to happen. [Laughs]

GONZÁLEZ: I agree, actually. I totally agree.

'Ash's Throughline Is Isolation's Effects on the Human Brain

"It's about the human experience of isolation, truly, and that's something that everyone can relate to."