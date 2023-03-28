Flying Lotus' upcoming sci-fi movie Ash has two new leads. Aaron Paul and Eiza González will star in the Neill Blomkamp-produced thriller. Deadline reports the new casting, which will see the duo replace Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tessa Thompson, who were cast in the film last summer.

The film will focus on a woman (González), who wakes up on a distant planet to find that everyone on her space station has been hideously murdered. A man (Paul) is sent to rescue her - but she must decide if he is her salvation, or her doom. Rapper and director Flying Lotus, who previously directed the surreal body horror film Kuso and the wildest segment of the horror anthology V/H/S/99, says "We are building something fresh and unique with Ash and having Eiza and Aaron in this world just makes it flames. They are absolute magic makers, brave and equally inspiring. All that to say…We ‘bout to kill this shit."

Paul is best known for his role as slacker and reluctant meth cook Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, which he recently reprised in both the final season of Better Call Saul and a Super Bowl ad for PopCorners. He also starred in Hulu's cult drama The Path, the final two seasons of HBO's Westworld., and lent his voice to Netflix's Bojack Horseman. He was most recently seen alongside Karen Gillan in Riley Stearns' science fiction drama Dual.

Mexican actor González broke into the American zeitgeist taking on the role of vampire queen Santanico Pandemonium in From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, and starring alongside Jon Hamm as a deadly duo of bank robbers in Baby Driver. She subsequently starred in a number of high-profile projects, including Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, Alita: Battle Angel, and Godzilla vs. Kong. Most recently seen in the Michael Bay thriller Ambulance, she will next appear in Netflix' sci-fi epic The Three-Body Problem and the Guy Ritchie WWII film The MInistry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Ash's screenplay will be written by Jonni Remmler; it will be his first feature script. XYZ Films and GFC Films are producing, with Blomkamp (District 9, Chappie) and Echo Lake executive producing. XYZ Films and IPR.VC will co-finance the project. In addition to directing, Flying Lotus will also compose the film's score.

Ash will begin production in New Zealand this May. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.