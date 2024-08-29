Sometimes, all a movie needs to do to peak in popularity is debut on a streaming home and be re-discovered by subscribers. Over the past couple of months, we've seen several movies make top 10 lists of most-watched titles across several streaming platforms, and Need For Speed might become one of the next. The 2014 movie stars Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) as a street racer who decides to go back to the practice that put him in prison as soon as he's freed. The movie debuts on Max this September.

As you probably know, Hollywood's approach to video game adaptations has greatly changed over the last decade, and projects like The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie only existed in fans' wildest dreams back in 2014. In order to make the video game adaptations more "palatable" for audiences, studios tended to make them only loosely connected to the source material, and Need For Speed was one of the titles that suffered so many alterations that the story became barely recognizable to fans.

Critics also weren't madly in love with Need For Speed: The movie scored a pretty low 23% average on Rotten Tomatoes. Comparisons with the Fast & Furious franchise were inevitable, and critics stressed that the video game adaptation paled in comparison because it didn't take risks. Back when it premiered, RogerEbert.com critic Odie Henderson wrote that the movie's script opts for "a safe, wimpy simplicity that insults the viewer," and that it's so "full of contrivances and coincidences" that the experience is ruined.

The Curious Case Of The Need For Speed Box Office Performance

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Despite the bad reviews, Need For Speed ended up becoming the representative of a curious phenomenon: it flopped on its domestic box office but had a decent performance in other countries. The biggest surprise was the movie's performance in China, where it raked in over $66 million — more than the all-time performance in North America — and took the movie's global performance to over $200 million. Back then, the surprise hit was enough to fuel conversations about a sequel, which hasn't happened to this day.

When speaking about the movie, co-star Imogen Poots (Vivarium) was blunt about her regret of being a part of it and stated that it ended up becoming the sort of project that teaches you to trust your gut:

"I knew that it wasn’t right, and I knew making the film that it just didn’t reflect anything that I really deeply kind of valued. And that’s a kind of lesson that you learn and you’re able to say, ‘Okay, that’s that kind of movie and there are people out there who love that film, but I don’t really understand why, so it makes more sense for me to choose different projects.”

Need For Speed debuts on Max on September 1.