The Big Picture Aaron Paul suggests that he did not receive any residual payment from Netflix for his role in Breaking Bad, despite the show's popularity on the streaming platform.

He criticizes streaming platforms for not paying fair wages, especially considering that shows like Breaking Bad continue to generate views on these platforms in perpetuity.

Paul emphasizes the need for streamers to "pony up" and pay actors their fair share, as part of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike for more equitable residual pay and workplace protections.

Aaron Paul is the latest big name to call out the major streaming platforms as part of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike which has made more equitable residual pay for projects that go to streaming as one of its key goals. In news that is genuinely surprising, given the profile of the star and the series in question — Breaking Bad — Paul suggested to Entertainment Tonight Canada that he has not received any sort of residual payment from Netflix.

Paul starred alongside Bryan Cranston in all five seasons of the groundbreaking, awards-laden crime drama, which was produced and broadcast on AMC originally. However, Netflix was given credit for greatly boosting the show's profile and popularity when it secured the rights to the first three seasons of the series just prior to the launch of Season 4 on AMC. The series was such a phenomenal hit for Netflix that they even commissioned a sequel film, entitled El Camino, which followed Paul's character Jesse Pinkman in the aftermath of the series.

Paul would go on to reprise his role in a handful of cameo appearances as Pinkman alongside Cranston as the villainous Walter White in Better Call Saul, the spin-off series that starred Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman and was set before, during, and after the events of Breaking Bad, which also aired internationally on Netflix. He became one of only two actors in history to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series on three separate occasions as a result of his portrayal of Pinkman, often considered the heart of the show.

Image via Sony Pictures Television

Aaron Paul Tells Streamers "It's Time to Pony Up"

Paul made the following comments while on the picket lines with SAG-AFTRA:

“I don’t get a piece from Netflix on ‘Breaking Bad’ to be totally honest and that’s insane to me. Shows live forever on these streamers, and it goes through waves. And I just saw the other day that ‘Breaking Bad’ was trending on Netflix, and it’s just such common sense, and a lot of these streamers, they know they have been getting away with not paying people a just, fair wage, and now it’s time to pony up.”

Paul was speaking at a recent SAG-AFTRA rally, which he attended alongside Cranston and Jesse Plemons, who also appeared as the demented Todd in the series as well as El Camino alongside Paul. See Cranston, Paul, and Plemons at on strike with SAG-AFTRA in the video below.