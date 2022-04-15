A mesmerizing cinematic presence who is able to command everything from the small to the big screen, actor Aaron Paul first became known to audiences as a drug dealer with a heart of gold in the hit show Breaking Bad. In taking on the foul-mouthed yet friendly Jesse Pinkman, he carved out a place as one of television’s most compelling characters through his sheer magnetism. Week after week, Paul was just so good at capturing the hopes and fears of one of the show’s few remaining characters who were doing their best not to get corrupted by the increasingly dark world around them. It left us all wondering what he would take on next after giving such an iconic and multilayered performance in a show that was full of them.

To some of those who awaited his post-Breaking Bad career with much anticipation, there is the mistaken belief that the actor has fallen off after the initial role that got him fame. They will inevitably point to one of the first films he did in 2014: the abysmal Need For Speed. It is a mess of a film that, despite Paul giving it his best effort, was far from being worthy of his talents and commitment. However, this is an instance in which a bigger release with a higher budget, no matter how forgettable it is, can overshadow the good work an actor is doing in independent films. This is tragic, but unfortunately, a common part of an industry that is shifting increasingly towards franchise filmmaking as opposed to creative visions. Much is lost as these are where the real gems can be found when you least expect them.

This is clear in the outstanding upcoming film Dual where Paul plays a supporting role as a trainer to Karen Gillan’s Sarah who he must prepare for a fight to the death against her clone. While this new work makes excellent use of his talents, it is far from the first time that Paul has taken on a fresh role that catches us off guard. These roles are worth remembering and reflecting on as, even with his upcoming return to a familiar world in the incisive Better Call Saul, they show that he still has the ability and command of craft to give great performances. These are films that may not have received broad attention, but they deserve to be given their due for just how much they show that Paul has acting muscles to flex in a variety of areas.

There is no better place to start than the film that came before Need For Speed which still holds a sweet spot in my heart. Coming out of Sundance in 2014, Kat Candler’s intriguing family drama Hellion saw Paul taking on the role of the flawed patriarch, Hollis, whose family is completely falling apart. It was a role that required both a sense of maturity where he shed the boyishness of Jesse while also keeping his same vulnerability that makes the story such a compelling one. This is because Hollis has been utterly shattered by the loss of his wife and has retreated inwards into misery, largely leaving his two sons to fend for themselves. It is a bleak yet honest portrait as Paul gives a nuanced performance that uncovers how there are some things people just don’t come back from. In the most simple of scenes, he was able to bring an arresting sense of vibrancy to a character quietly spiraling into darkness.

Then came 2015’s Eye In The Sky, a film where he plays a more supporting role that still is absolutely integral to the story which would be lesser off without him. Paul plays Steve, a drone operator who is tasked with being the one to actually pull the trigger and kill people thousands of miles away. In what could have been a one-dimensional portrayal, he creates a compelling character who stands out as the voice of reason, refusing to launch a strike that he knows will kill innocent people even when those above him refuse to acknowledge this reality. Even in the film’s melodrama that doesn’t always work and a mixed bag of an ending, Paul is a bright spot even as it gets muddled. He brings a grounded sense of authenticity in the most stripped-down of scenes where he captures your attention even while sitting in a room. Often more resembling a play or a bottle episode of a television show, Paul is completely convincing when the film needs to be. It shows he can do a whole lot with very little.

This was also felt in the recent film The Parts You Lose, an emotional drama disguised as a thriller. Many were disappointed by the lack of action as this rather slow-paced and patient film mostly centers on Paul as an unnamed man who is hiding out in a young kid’s barn. The reason he must seek shelter there is revealed early, making clear he has a rough path that he must reckon with. However, when viewed through the eyes of a child who doesn’t know any better, he provides what may be salvation from a broken home. Paul plays the role with an unflinching and gritty sensibility, shifting from being a father figure in one moment to a more cruel stranger in the next. His ability to capture this range and imbue the character with a heart despite the darkness surrounding him makes it a dynamic experience to witness. Even when almost all of his scenes are within the confines of a single building, the life he brings to the character feels endless and expansive in the fleeting time you get to spend with him.

It is in this journey through Paul’s filmography that we come back to Dual, a wondrous extension of these undervalued films that again reveals the actor has still got it. On top of that, it is his turn in this unique story that shows he is gleefully able to kill with a well-timed sense of humor. Giving comedic performances, especially when wrapped in the more terrifying aspects at the core of the film, is not an easy undertaking. Paul does so seamlessly in Dual, going from coldly describing the best way to kill someone to then sheepishly asking for dance lessons in exchange for his training with ease. From the moment he comes onto the screen, he hits all the right beats and fits in as a great supporting actor. He bolsters the film while also giving a memorable performance all his own. It serves as a reminder of how, when in films that make the most of his abilities and build a strong story around him, Paul is always worth checking out. It proves the best performances from standout actors often come in smaller films that let them shine. You just have to open your mind and seek them out.

