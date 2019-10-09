Watch Aaron Paul and the ‘Breaking Bad’ Cast Read ‘El Camino’ Trailer Comments

0

Ahead of the arrival of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on Netflix this Friday, the combined casts of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul reunited to hype up the new story. Aaron Paul led the casts of Vince Gilligan‘s fan-favorite franchise in a round of reading trailer comments; you can watch the trailer for yourself here if you haven’t seen it already. Joined by Betsy Brandt, Dean Norris, Rhea Seehorn, Charles Baker, Jesse Plemons, Steven Michael Quezada, RJ Mitte, and Lavell Crawford, Paul slips back into his Jesse Pinkman persona to respond to fans’ excitement over the coming movie.

We don’t quite know what to expect in the story except that it picks up mere moments after Pinkman escapes from his imprisonment in a White Supremacist’s meth-making compound. As the trailer reveals, he teams up with Skinny Pete (Baker) and Badger (Matt Jones), but how the plot plays out from there, well, we’ll all have to wait and see.

El Camino premieres Friday, October 11th only on Netflix; be sure to add the highly anticipated movie to your wish-list now!

Check out the video below:

Aaron Paul and the cast of Breaking Bad react to trailer comments from El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Watch A Breaking Bad Movie, Only On Netflix

Here is the official synopsis for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie: