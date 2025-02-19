At this point in his career, Aaron Sorkin's affinity for political entertainment has been discussed and dissected at length. The acclaimed screenwriter has set many of his films and television shows in the world of politics, each time approaching them with his patented brand of hopeful, idealistic, and humanizing storytelling. When mirrored against the increasingly divisive and fraught nature of real-life U.S. politics, Sorkin's tales can unfavorably be considered absurd or foolish in their optimism and extreme reverence for American institutions. Still, even the biggest Sorkin detractors have to admit that the charm that emanates from his snappy dialogue, memorable speeches, and almost impossibly virtuous characters usually outweighs any of the potential corniness.

The first thing that probably comes to most people's minds when they think of Sorkin as a political storyteller is, of course, The West Wing. The hit television show from the early-2000s was a phenomenon, one that launched its creator's career to new heights, garnered immense praise from critics and Emmy voters alike, and remains relevant and beloved to this day. Despite all of that, the film Sorkin wrote several years prior to The West Wing's premiere, The American President, is what actually initially showcased his ability to tell compelling stories in political environments. Though the Michael Douglas and Annette Bening-led rom-com has become one of the more overlooked entries in Sorkin's oeuvre as time has gone on, it is incredibly influential on the rest of his career, specifically The West Wing.

What Is 'The American President' About?

While it may not be lauded as frequently as some of Sorkin's other past work, The American President was a critical and commercial success at the time of its release. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the film currently has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and holds the impressive distinction of being both one of the best romantic comedies of the 1990s and one of the best political films of the decade as well. The plot largely centers on President Andrew Shepherd (Douglas), a widower, meeting and falling in love with an environmental lobbyist named Sydney Ellen Wade (Bening).

As one might suspect, the president sparking a new romance while in office comes with its challenges. The film tracks those challenges alongside Shepherd and his staff's attempts to pass an admittedly flawed crime control bill, manage the media frenzy that has resulted due to the burgeoning relationship, respond to public attacks from a political opponent, and prepare for an upcoming State of the Union address. Though this may seem like a lot, The American President does find time for many of the typical rom-com beats. There is a meet-cute, a courting process, a first kiss, a moment where it looks like everything might go wrong, and then ultimately a happily-ever-after. And, because this is a Sorkin screenplay, there is also a passionate, galvanizing, and magnificent speech near the end that provides resolution while directly addressing many of the film's core themes.

What makes The American President work is Sorkin's ability to seamlessly weave the romantic plotline through the film's more overtly idea-driven political moments. Not many screenwriters could figure out how to effectively fit a crowd-pleasing and charming romance into a movie that touches on complex topics like gun control, conservation, and free speech. Sorkin succeeds by not overshadowing the lighthearted moments with the film's messaging. Moreover, he approaches his main characters as people first, and high-powered political figures second. While he basically created the platonic ideal of a U.S. politician in Andrew Shepherd, he wisely treats the character just as he would any other leading man in a rom-com.

'The American President' Directly Influenced 'The West Wing'