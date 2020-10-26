Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

The Collider Podcast, Ep. 286 – Why Aaron Sorkin’s Movies Succeed and Fail

by      October 26, 2020

This week on The Collider Podcast we’re talking about writer/director Aaron Sorkin. We discuss all of Sorkin’s movies and TV series, his latest film The Trial of the Chicago 7, his strengths and weaknesses as a writer, why his work can be endearing even when Sorkin’s worst tendencies emerge, the history of his various projects, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

As a small programming note, we’re currently in between podcast providers, so this episode will currently live on YouTube only while we finalize plans with a new podcasting home. We hope to have it as audio-only as soon as possible.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

Related Content
Previous Article
'Grounded's Newest Update Makes Me Want to Shrink Down and Join the…
Next Article
'Star Wars' Alum Victoria Mahoney to Direct Sterling K. Brown Action Movie…
Tags

Latest News