The Collider Podcast, Ep. 286 – Why Aaron Sorkin’s Movies Succeed and Fail

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on The Collider Podcast we’re talking about writer/director Aaron Sorkin. We discuss all of Sorkin’s movies and TV series, his latest film The Trial of the Chicago 7, his strengths and weaknesses as a writer, why his work can be endearing even when Sorkin’s worst tendencies emerge, the history of his various projects, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

As a small programming note, we’re currently in between podcast providers, so this episode will currently live on YouTube only while we finalize plans with a new podcasting home. We hope to have it as audio-only as soon as possible.

