Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s career seems to have had a bunch of stops and starts. He broke onto the scene as a teen star in films such as Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging and Nowhere Boy, but was elevated to the big leagues with a leading role in the superhero film Kick-Ass. It’s a genre that Taylor-Johnson has stuck with, going on to play Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Kraven the Hunter in the recently released Sony film of the same name. Kraven the Hunter tanked terribly with both critics and audiences, but despite that, Taylor-Johnson’s association with big banner films has sent his career box office to incredible heights.

Combined, every film that he has ever appeared in has generated almost $4 billion worldwide; the films in which he plays leading or lead-adjacent roles, on the other hand, have grossed over $2.5 billion globally. Kraven the Hunter still hasn’t cracked the $30 million mark worldwide in around a week of release, and will likely conclude its run significantly short of its reported budget of $120 million. It will likely also fall short of the $97 million lifetime global haul of Kick-Ass, a film produced on a much smaller scale. Taylor-Johnson’s biggest film remains Avengers: Age of Ultron, which grossed around $1.4 billion worldwide.

But his biggest film as the lead is Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla reboot, which grossed around $530 million worldwide. The actor also appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which was hobbled by a mid-pandemic release. The science-fiction film concluded its global run with around $350 million. More recently, he played memorable supporting roles in two films directed by David Leitch — Bullet Train ($238 million worldwide) and The Fall Guy ($180 million worldwide). Taylor-Johnson’s lowest-grossing film in the lead role is Doug Liman’s war thriller The Wall, which couldn’t crack the $5 million mark globally.

Taylor-Johnson Has a Shot At Redemption