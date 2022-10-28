Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has joined Ryan Gosling in Universal’s big-screen take on the 1980s adventure television series, The Fall Guy, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed. The movie also stars Emily Blunt and will be helmed by John Wick and Bullet Train director David Leitch. The original TV series created by Glen A. Larson, which ran between 1981 and 1986, followed Hollywood stuntman and bounty hunter Colt Seavers, who uses his rough-and-tumble skills to track and capture bail jumpers with some help. However, in the new film, takes away the bounty hunter part and will see Gosling as a past-his-time stuntman who finds himself back in a movie with the star he worked with a long time ago and is the one who replaced him. However, things take a turn when the star goes missing.

Taylor-Johnson will play the star who goes missing. Blunt has been cast as a prosthetic make-up artist who shares a romantic past with Gosling’s stuntman. The feature is written by British screenwriter and director Drew Pearce who has features like Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3, All Hail The King to his credit. Gosling is riding high on the success of the Russo brothers' action thriller The Gray Man. While Blunt has done action-heavy roles in features like Edge of Tomorrow and A Quiet Place.

Johnson-Taylor is collaborating with Leitch again after recently appearing in Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt, Joey King Prince and more. His recent credits include appearances in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man. After appearing as MCU’s Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron he’s also gearing up for his next superhero project Kraven the Hunter, Sony’s take on the classic Spider-Man villain which will hit theaters in 2023. His other credits include John Lennon's biopic Nowhere Boy and Tom Ford's thriller Nocturnal Animals for which he bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor and a BAFTA Award nomination in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category. With a talented cast and crew behind the feature, The Fall Guy would be one movie to watch out for.

Image Via Warner Bros.

The movie is being produced by Kelly McCormick and Leitch via their 87North shingle. Gosling is also producing, along with Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady. Universal’s Executive vice president of production Matt Reilly and director of development Tony Ducret are overseeing the project.

The Fall Guy will premiere in theaters on March 1, 2024, worldwide. Stay tuned to this space for further updates on the project. You can check out our conversation with Taylor-Johnson, Brad Pitt, and Brian Tyree Henry about Bullet Train below: