The Big Picture Aaron Taylor-Johnson is confirmed to star in the upcoming film Fuze as a member, or possibly the leader, of a group attempting an ambitious heist during a bomb evacuation.

Director David Mackenzie aims to create tension by combining the ideas of an unexploded bomb and a bank robbery in a context that feels as real as possible.

Taylor-Johnson will have a busy 2024, with roles in films such as Kraven The Hunter, Nosferatu, The Fall Guy, and Rothko. Further details about Fuze are yet to be revealed.

The clock is ticking in Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s next project. The actor has been confirmed in Fuze, the next movie by director David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water). In the story, an unexploded World War II bomb is discovered at a London construction site. Since it may go off at any moment, the area is evacuated – but a group decides this is the perfect opportunity to pull off an ambitious heist.

Needless to say, there are many things that could go wrong with the group’s plan, and it certainly will make for an exciting ride. Even though further details haven’t been announced, it’s plausible to assume that Taylor-Johnson will play one of the robbers – if not the leader of the group.

Taylor-Johnson and Mackenzie are reuniting six years after working together on Netflix epic Outlaw King. The script of Fuze is penned by Ben Hopkins, who is no stranger to peculiar ideas: He co-wrote the screenplay of Inside, a thriller starring Willem Dafoe (Poor Things) in which his character gets stuck by himself in a penthouse for the majority of the story.

'Fuze' Will Be "As Real As Possible"

In an official statement, Mackenzie underscored the fun idea of the story and revealed what he expects to achieve with the production. He suggested that, even though the idea is wild, the events will be grounded in reality in order to make it compelling:

“Tension is one of the purest emotions that cinema can create. I had the idea of combining all the high stakes of an unexploded bomb with that of a bank robbery — clashing these two genres to create as much pressure as possible — in a context that feels as real as possible. Ben Hopkins took those ingredients and cooked up the compelling script that we are now taking into production.”

After spending 2023 the radar, Taylor-Johnson will have a heck of a year in 2024. Later this year, he’ll make his Marvel comeback, this time as the title character in Kraven The Hunter. Additionally, he’s set to star in the highly anticipated remake of Nosferatu, directed by Robert Eggers (The Witch). He’ll also star alongside Ryan Gosling (Barbie) and Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) in action-comedy The Fall Guy. Last but not least, Taylor-Johnson joins Russell Crowe (The Pope's Exorcist) in Rothko, the biopic that chronicles the life story of Kate Rothko (Aisling Franciosi), daughter of acclaimed painter Mark Rothko.

Further details of Fuze are yet to be unveiled, including additional cast members and trailer.