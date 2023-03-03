The cast for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake grows more extensive as Aaron Taylor-Johnson officially joins the upcoming horror movie in an undisclosed role. The announcement of his involvement in the movie comes after production on the film officially begins, with filming currently underway in Prague.

While no official details on his role in the upcoming film have been revealed, he rounds out the cast, which features Bill Skarsgård​ (It)​​​​​​, Nicholas Hoult (Renfield), Lily-Rose Depp (Wolf), and Willem Dafoe, who previously played the titular vampire in Shadow of the Vampire, a meta-comedy about the making of the original movie. Additional cast members include Emma Corrin (Lady Chatterley’s Lover), Simon McBurney (Carnival Row), and Ralph Ineson, who previously collaborated with Eggers in The Witch.

Based on the classic 1922 silent horror film, Eggers' upcoming Nosferatu remake will follow the same premise of a young woman in 19th-century Germany who is stalked by an ancient Transylvanian vampire, bringing untold horror with him. Eggers, best known for critically acclaimed horror movies such as The Witch and The Lighthouse, writes and directs the upcoming project, which serves as a passion project for him. Alongside writing and directing, Eggers also serves as a producer on the film alongside Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus.

The original film debuted in 1922 and, to this day, remains one of the most influential horror films of all time, despite initial controversy for essentially being an unofficial Dracula adaptation, with praise directed at its gothic and haunting imagery. While Nosferatu has its fair share of re-imaginings, the most notable being the 1979 remake by Werner Herzog, the upcoming film could serve as a refreshing take on the beloved horror story, especially with an established filmmaker at the helm.

Alongside his eventual role in the upcoming Nosferatu remake, Taylor-Johnson is also set to star in Kraven the Hunter, which debuts in theaters next year, as the titular villain from Spider-Man's extensive rogue's gallery. The film will serve as the latest installment of Sony's Spider-Man cinematic universe, following the release of the Venom films and Morbius, alongside other additional projects, such as Madame Web. He will also be starring in The Fall Guy, an upcoming action film based on the classic television series, alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. However, with the actor dipping into the realm of horror, Nosferatu could offer audiences an exciting performance from the acclaimed actor.

With the film currently in production, no official release date for Nosferatu has been revealed yet. Check out Collider's interview with Eggers about his previous movie, The Northman, below.